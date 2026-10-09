Senior Citizen Health Insurance India: Entry Age, Co-Pay and PED Waiting Compared
Senior citizen health insurance is an essential safety net for older citizens
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
As people age, their healthcare requirements increase due to lifestyle changes, pre-existing conditions and more. This makes senior citizens' health insurance an essential safety net. It is a specialised type of health insurance designed for individuals over 60 years of age.
However, not all plans offer the same benefits. Factors such as entry age, co-payment requirements, and waiting periods for pre-existing diseases can vary significantly across insurers. In this article, we will learn in detail about a senior citizen health insurance plan.
Senior Citizen Health Insurance Criteria to Check
Whether you are buying health insurance for your parents or grandparents, you need to look beyond the premium. Here are certain criteria you need to check before buying the plan.
Entry Age for Senior Citizen Health Insurance
The entry age is the minimum or maximum age at which an individual can purchase a senior citizen health insurance plan. The minimum entry age for getting senior citizen health insurance is 60 years or above. Many health insurance plans also have no upper age limit, making it easier for elderly individuals to get coverage later in life.
Co-payment Clause for Senior Citizen Health Insurance
Another essential criterion you need to check before buying the plan is the co-payment clause. It refers to the percentage of the medical bills that policyholders need to pay out of their pocket. The insurance provider will cover the rest of the amount. Choosing a plan with a lower or optional co-payment can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalisation.
PED Waiting Period for Senior Citizen Health Insurance
The pre-existing disease waiting period is another crucial factor to check before buying a senior citizen health insurance plan. It means you need to wait for the specified time mentioned in the policy document before the policy starts covering specified illnesses. Depending on the insurer and plan, the waiting period typically ranges from 1 to 4 years.
Claim Settlement Process
When comparing senior citizen health insurance plans, choose an insurer that offers quick claim approvals, minimal documentation, and an easy claims process. Timely claim settlement and reliable customer support can reduce financial stress and help policyholders focus on receiving the necessary medical care.
How to Buy a Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plan?
Buying a senior citizen health insurance is a straightforward process. Here is how you can buy a plan online in just a few steps.
Step 1: Assess Your Healthcare Needs
Before buying health insurance online, you need to assess your healthcare requirements, such as considering pre-existing diseases, treatment costs, etc.
Step 2: Compare Different Plans
Once you have assessed your healthcare needs, compare the senior citizen health insurance plans from different providers based on sum insured, benefits, waiting period, etc.
Step 3: Select Adequate Coverage
Based on the healthcare needs, choose an adequate sum insured which helps reduce out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalisation.
Step 4: Check Inclusion and Exclusion
Before making a payment, check the inclusion and exclusion criteria of the plan. This will help in avoiding any last-minute surprises.
Step 5: Make a Payment
Once you are sure of everything, make a payment for a senior citizen health insurance plan. Upon successful payment, you will get the policy document at your registered email address.
Protection Against Medical Risks with TATA AIG Senior Citizen Health Insurance
Senior citizen health insurance is an essential safety net for older citizens. With the plan in place, they do not have to think about hefty medical bills. They only need to focus on getting quality treatment in the hospital.
TATA AIG is a reliable insurance provider that offers customised senior citizen health insurance plans. The plan offers various features such as annual preventive health consultation, wellness services and more. You can explore the TATA AIG senior citizen health insurance plan to learn more.