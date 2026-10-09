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Senior Citizen Health Insurance India: Entry Age, Co-Pay and PED Waiting Compared

As people age, their healthcare requirements increase due to lifestyle changes, pre-existing conditions and more. This makes senior citizens' health insurance an essential safety net. It is a specialised type of health insurance designed for individuals over 60 years of age.

However, not all plans offer the same benefits. Factors such as entry age, co-payment requirements, and waiting periods for pre-existing diseases can vary significantly across insurers. In this article, we will learn in detail about a senior citizen health insurance plan.

Senior Citizen Health Insurance Criteria to Check

Whether you are buying health insurance for your parents or grandparents, you need to look beyond the premium. Here are certain criteria you need to check before buying the plan.

Entry Age for Senior Citizen Health Insurance

The entry age is the minimum or maximum age at which an individual can purchase a senior citizen health insurance plan. The minimum entry age for getting senior citizen health insurance is 60 years or above. Many health insurance plans also have no upper age limit, making it easier for elderly individuals to get coverage later in life.

Co-payment Clause for Senior Citizen Health Insurance

Another essential criterion you need to check before buying the plan is the co-payment clause. It refers to the percentage of the medical bills that policyholders need to pay out of their pocket. The insurance provider will cover the rest of the amount. Choosing a plan with a lower or optional co-payment can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalisation.

PED Waiting Period for Senior Citizen Health Insurance

The pre-existing disease waiting period is another crucial factor to check before buying a senior citizen health insurance plan. It means you need to wait for the specified time mentioned in the policy document before the policy starts covering specified illnesses. Depending on the insurer and plan, the waiting period typically ranges from 1 to 4 years.

Claim Settlement Process

When comparing senior citizen health insurance plans, choose an insurer that offers quick claim approvals, minimal documentation, and an easy claims process. Timely claim settlement and reliable customer support can reduce financial stress and help policyholders focus on receiving the necessary medical care.

How to Buy a Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plan?

Buying a senior citizen health insurance is a straightforward process. Here is how you can buy a plan online in just a few steps.

Step 1: Assess Your Healthcare Needs