Rupeezy Introduces FinAI: AI Chat Feature for Stock Market Research
Using the newly introduced AI Research feature, investors can engage with an advanced chatbot to quickly access comprehensive analytics.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Rupeezy, a prominent progressive investment platform in India, has revealed the introduction of FinAI, an innovative AI-driven research and news system created to connect sophisticated market information with practical investor guidance. With the Indian stock market experiencing increased retail investor involvement, Rupeezy's FinAI seeks to transform manual data analysis into a user-friendly, conversational tool that helps individuals make informed, goal-oriented investment choices.
Simplifying Market Complexity
Creating sustainable wealth in equity markets requires more than proper timing; it necessitates a methodical strategy. Unfortunately, numerous investors find themselves overwhelmed by excessive information. Rupeezy's FinAI addresses this challenge by offering a consolidated, AI-enhanced interface that converts market confusion into comprehensible insights.
Using the newly introduced AI Research feature, investors can engage with an advanced chatbot to quickly access comprehensive analytics. Rather than browsing through various screens to view technical charts and fundamental indicators, users can simply pose questions such as:
- "Which equities are demonstrating strong volume and momentum at present?"
- "What warning signs exist in this organization's financial reports?"
- "Does the prevailing market sentiment indicate optimism or pessimism?"
Smart Investing Through AI: News Updates, Portfolio Baskets, and Market Analysis
The platform presents three primary AI components designed for contemporary investors:
AI Research: Offers immediate access to fundamental indicators, technical formations, and portfolio evaluations, uncovering potential weaknesses and expansion opportunities.
AI News: An intelligent content curator that gathers portfolio notifications and market developments, organizing each update according to sentiment classification and priority status to prevent investors from overlooking crucial market movements.
AI Basket: Utilizes machine learning algorithms to evaluate funds according to risk levels and performance metrics, creating optimized investment portfolios that simplify fund selection for institutional and individual investors alike.
Complete Investment Platform
In addition to AI capabilities, Rupeezy continuously enhances its foundational infrastructure. The platform incorporates high-caliber features, including the MTF (Margin Trading Facility), enabling investors to strategically leverage their resources during market corrections. Security stands as a fundamental element of this enhancement. Through an extensive Cyber Security and Resilience Policy, Rupeezy implements TOTP two-factor authentication, fraud detection notifications, and user-controlled account suspension features to protect investor assets.
Steps to Access Rupeezy FinAI
To utilize FinAI:
- Sign in to the Rupeezy Web Application
- Provide your mobile number and MPIN for authentication
- Choose Rupeezy Web from the menu options to access the main dashboard
- Select Ask FinAI located in the upper-right navigation menu
- Input your questions and begin researching immediately
FinAI enables users to execute well-informed investment decisions by delivering rapid, evidence-based insights throughout various markets.
About Rupeezy
Rupeezy is an ISO 27001-certified investment platform under SEBI regulation since 2004, committed to equipping Indian investors with sophisticated trading capabilities, live market data, and comprehensive access to Stock, Mutual Funds, MTF, ETF, and Option trading services. By combining systematic trading and investment practices with professional-grade AI technology, Rupeezy is transforming the approach to wealth creation in India.