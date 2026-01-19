ETV Bharat / advertorial

Rupeezy Introduces FinAI: AI Chat Feature for Stock Market Research

Rupeezy, a prominent progressive investment platform in India, has revealed the introduction of FinAI, an innovative AI-driven research and news system created to connect sophisticated market information with practical investor guidance. With the Indian stock market experiencing increased retail investor involvement, Rupeezy's FinAI seeks to transform manual data analysis into a user-friendly, conversational tool that helps individuals make informed, goal-oriented investment choices.

Simplifying Market Complexity

Creating sustainable wealth in equity markets requires more than proper timing; it necessitates a methodical strategy. Unfortunately, numerous investors find themselves overwhelmed by excessive information. Rupeezy's FinAI addresses this challenge by offering a consolidated, AI-enhanced interface that converts market confusion into comprehensible insights.

Using the newly introduced AI Research feature, investors can engage with an advanced chatbot to quickly access comprehensive analytics. Rather than browsing through various screens to view technical charts and fundamental indicators, users can simply pose questions such as:

"Which equities are demonstrating strong volume and momentum at present?"

"What warning signs exist in this organization's financial reports?"

"Does the prevailing market sentiment indicate optimism or pessimism?"

Smart Investing Through AI: News Updates, Portfolio Baskets, and Market Analysis

The platform presents three primary AI components designed for contemporary investors: