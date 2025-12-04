ETV Bharat / advertorial

Prasinos Nanobubbles Technology: The Technology Elevating India's Aquaculture Standards

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aquaculture producers, yet farmers across the country continue to face the same persistent problems year after year, oxygen crashes, unpredictable water quality, disease outbreaks, and rising operational costs. Imported technologies are often too expensive or too delicate for Indian pond conditions, leaving farmers with solutions that don’t fully meet their needs.

This is where Prasinos’ innovative nanobubble technology is rewriting the rulebook. Built in India, designed for India, and tested in real farm environments, Prasinos is bringing powerful, affordable, and farmer-friendly innovation to the heart of Indian aquaculture.

Tackling India’s Oxygen and Water Quality Challenges

One of the biggest challenges Indian fish and shrimp farmers face is unstable dissolved oxygen. Traditional paddlewheels and aerators create surface-level oxygenation, but fail to deliver oxygen deep into the pond, especially during critical moments such as cloudy days, sudden weather changes, or nighttime dips. This often leads to stress, reduced appetite, and unnecessary mortalities.

Prasinos nanobubbles solve this with high-efficiency, stable oxygenation that spreads evenly throughout the entire water volume. Because nanobubbles are tiny, neutral, and long-lasting, they stay suspended in the water instead of rising and bursting like normal bubbles. This ensures consistently high dissolved oxygen, even in pond corners and deeper zones.

Beyond oxygenation, water quality issues like ammonia buildup, algal crashes, and sludge accumulation are common across Indian ponds. Nanobubbles directly support beneficial bacteria, speeding up nitrification and reducing toxic compounds. They also help keep pond systems cleaner by reducing biofilm, loosening organic waste, and improving water clarity, leading to a healthier and more stable environment for fish and shrimp.

Boosting Farmer Profitability Through Efficiency