Prasinos Nanobubbles Technology: The Technology Elevating India's Aquaculture Standards
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aquaculture producers, yet farmers across the country continue to face the same persistent problems year after year, oxygen crashes, unpredictable water quality, disease outbreaks, and rising operational costs. Imported technologies are often too expensive or too delicate for Indian pond conditions, leaving farmers with solutions that don’t fully meet their needs.
This is where Prasinos’ innovative nanobubble technology is rewriting the rulebook. Built in India, designed for India, and tested in real farm environments, Prasinos is bringing powerful, affordable, and farmer-friendly innovation to the heart of Indian aquaculture.
Tackling India’s Oxygen and Water Quality Challenges
One of the biggest challenges Indian fish and shrimp farmers face is unstable dissolved oxygen. Traditional paddlewheels and aerators create surface-level oxygenation, but fail to deliver oxygen deep into the pond, especially during critical moments such as cloudy days, sudden weather changes, or nighttime dips. This often leads to stress, reduced appetite, and unnecessary mortalities.
Prasinos nanobubbles solve this with high-efficiency, stable oxygenation that spreads evenly throughout the entire water volume. Because nanobubbles are tiny, neutral, and long-lasting, they stay suspended in the water instead of rising and bursting like normal bubbles. This ensures consistently high dissolved oxygen, even in pond corners and deeper zones.
Beyond oxygenation, water quality issues like ammonia buildup, algal crashes, and sludge accumulation are common across Indian ponds. Nanobubbles directly support beneficial bacteria, speeding up nitrification and reducing toxic compounds. They also help keep pond systems cleaner by reducing biofilm, loosening organic waste, and improving water clarity, leading to a healthier and more stable environment for fish and shrimp.
Boosting Farmer Profitability Through Efficiency
For many farmers, rising operational costs are becoming a serious hurdle. Diesel-powered blowers, high-maintenance paddlewheels, and inefficient oxygen systems eat into profits. Even liquid oxygen (LOX) and cylinders add heavy recurring costs.
Prasinos’ nanobubble technology changes the economics. With over 85% oxygen-transfer efficiency, farms can use oxygen far more effectively, cutting oxygen costs by up to 60%. Better oxygenation also improves feed conversion, enhances growth rates, and reduces the need for chemical treatments, all of which directly increase profitability. More stable DO and better water quality ultimately mean higher survival rates and better harvest consistency.
Designed for Indian Conditions, Made for Indian Farmers
Imported aeration or nanobubble systems are often designed for controlled environments and do not withstand India’s weather, soil conditions, or farm layouts. Repairs are slow, spare parts expensive, and servicing unreliable.
Prasinos, on the other hand, is engineered specifically for Indian ponds, robust, easy to maintain, and tailored to the realities of local farming. With local manufacturing and support, farmers enjoy quick service, readily available parts, and technology that fits their budgets without compromising performance.
The Future of Indian Aquaculture Is Being Built in India
Prasinos proves that India doesn’t need to depend on costly international systems to solve its most pressing aquaculture challenges. With powerful nanobubble technology designed at home, Indian farmers can finally access innovation that is reliable, affordable, and made for their success.