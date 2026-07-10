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Plugging the Leaks - Safeguarding Marketplace Operations Against Onboarding and Verification Fraud

In digital marketplaces and gig-economy platforms, operational scaling depends heavily on the speed and security of your onboarding processes. Whether you are adding independent contractors, logistics partners, or online merchants, the initial setup phase is where the vulnerability to financial and operational fraud is most likely.

Many individuals with bad faith use sophisticated methods to bypass basic identity checks, resulting in merchant payout leaks, legal liabilities, and reputational damage. For operations heads and business leaders, security is of ultimate importance. And with the current ecosystem relying heavily on technology and prone to leaks, security is no longer an afterthought. It is a necessity to act upon without delay. So, scroll down and read more about how you can safeguard marketplace operations against fraud and breaches.

How is Conventional Onboarding Prone to Breaches?

Many companies rely on manual screening methods that cannot scale with transaction volumes. This operational lag creates immediate gaps that deceptive entities often exploit. To protect your cash flow, operations leaders must watch for specific vulnerabilities during the partner onboarding phase -

Synthetic Seller Personas - Fraudsters mix genuine and fake personal data to pass initial automated sign-up forms.

Fraudsters mix genuine and fake personal data to pass initial automated sign-up forms. Bank Account Takeover - Fraudsters manipulate user profiles to replace legitimate bank details with their own.

Fraudsters manipulate user profiles to replace legitimate bank details with their own. Document Forgery - Using duplicate or forged digital copies of corporate tax filings or business licenses to pass basic compliance screenings.

Relying on human review teams to catch these anomalies is slow and costly. It creates backlogs that may frustrate legitimate sellers while failing to fully recognize and prevent sophisticated fraud patterns. This inefficiency ultimately degrades the user experience and slows down your overall go-to-market speed.