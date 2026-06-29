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OPPO Find X9s or OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Which Flagship Phone Should You Buy in 2026?

Flagship phones are no longer a one-size-fits-all purchase. The OPPO Find X9 series splits into two very different propositions this year: OPPO Find X9s for buyers who want top-tier performance without crossing Rs. 90,000. The Find X9 Ultra, on the other hand, is for those who want the best camera system OPPO has ever put in a phone - at Rs. 1,69,999.

The gap between them is nearly Rs. 80,000. So, before you decide, here is what you are actually paying for.

Both phones are available at Bajaj Finance partner stores across 1.5 lakh+ locations in 4,000+ cities, and you can browse and compare them on Bajaj Mall before visiting a store. An Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh covers either purchase, with repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months and zero down payment available on select models.

OPPO Find X9s vs OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Key differences

These two phones share the same DNA but diverge on the things that matter most at the flagship level. Here are some of the differences to note:

Feature OPPO Find X9s OPPO Find X9 Ultra Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Display 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz adaptive Main camera Triple 50MP setup Dual 200MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP ultra-telephoto Battery 7,000+ mAh 7,000+ mAh Wired charging 80W 100W Wireless charging Not available 50W Best for Everyday flagship users Photography enthusiasts and power users

How to choose between the two?