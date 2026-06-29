OPPO Find X9s or OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Which Flagship Phone Should You Buy in 2026?
Looking for a premium OPPO smartphone in 2026? Compare the OPPO Find X9s and OPPO Find X9 Ultra
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Flagship phones are no longer a one-size-fits-all purchase. The OPPO Find X9 series splits into two very different propositions this year: OPPO Find X9s for buyers who want top-tier performance without crossing Rs. 90,000. The Find X9 Ultra, on the other hand, is for those who want the best camera system OPPO has ever put in a phone - at Rs. 1,69,999.
The gap between them is nearly Rs. 80,000. So, before you decide, here is what you are actually paying for.
Both phones are available at Bajaj Finance partner stores across 1.5 lakh+ locations in 4,000+ cities, and you can browse and compare them on Bajaj Mall before visiting a store. An Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh covers either purchase, with repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months and zero down payment available on select models.
OPPO Find X9s vs OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Key differences
These two phones share the same DNA but diverge on the things that matter most at the flagship level. Here are some of the differences to note:
|Feature
|OPPO Find X9s
|OPPO Find X9 Ultra
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Display
|6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz adaptive
|Main camera
|Triple 50MP setup
|Dual 200MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP ultra-telephoto
|Battery
|7,000+ mAh
|7,000+ mAh
|Wired charging
|80W
|100W
|Wireless charging
|Not available
|50W
|Best for
|Everyday flagship users
|Photography enthusiasts and power users
How to choose between the two?
- Go with the Find X9s if you want flagship-level performance and excellent cameras without crossing the Rs. 90,000 mark. It is the stronger value play here.
- Go with the Find X9 Ultra if photography is the main reason, you are buying a flagship. The dual 200MP system and QHD+ display are genuinely hard to match at any price.
- Go with the Find X9 Ultra if you stream a lot, game at high settings, or edit photos on your phone. The QHD+ panel and 144Hz refresh rate make a noticeable difference in daily use.
- Go with the Find X9s if the Rs. 80,000 price gap matters to you. It delivers around 90% of the flagship experience at roughly half the price of the Ultra.
OPPO Find X9s vs OPPO Find X9 Ultra price and specifications
Compare these OPPO flagship smartphones before making your purchase decision.
|Model
|Key features
|Price
|Best for
|OPPO Find X9s 12GB + 256GB
|Dimensity 9500s, 50MP triple camera, 7025mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display
|Rs. 79,999
|Value-conscious flagship buyers
|OPPO Find X9s 12GB + 512GB
|Dimensity 9500s, 512GB storage, 80W charging, 120Hz AMOLED display
|Rs. 89,999
|Power users needing extra storage
|OPPO Find X9 Ultra 12GB + 512GB
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, dual 200MP cameras, 144Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, 100W charging
|Rs. 1,69,999
|Photography enthusiasts and premium flagship users
Offers on OPPO smartphones
In addition to competitive pricing, buyers can take advantage of flexible repayment options and promotional offers on select OPPO smartphones. The table below highlights indicative EMI options, tenure choices, and available price ranges across the lineup.
|Brand
|EMIs starting from
|Tenure
|Discount
|Price range
|OPPO
|Available on Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 830/month*
|3 to 60 months
|Available on select models
|Rs. 79,999 to Rs. 1,69,999
*Disclaimer: Easy EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.
Why buy with Bajaj Finance
Purchasing a premium smartphone becomes more convenient with flexible financing solutions and access to a large partner store network. Here are some key benefits that can help simplify your OPPO smartphone purchase experience.
- Browse and compare online: Explore smartphone models on Bajaj Mall and compare specifications, camera systems, battery capacities, and display technologies before visiting a store.
- Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
- Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
- Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.
- Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
The OPPO Find X9s is the smarter buy for most people. At Rs. 79,999, you are getting a genuine flagship experience: a fast processor, great cameras, a large battery, and an excellent AMOLED display. The Find X9 Ultra is for a narrower audience, buyers who shoot a lot, want the sharpest display available, and are willing to pay Rs. 1,69,999 for it. Both are strong phones. The question is really just how much camera performance is worth to you.