Micro Labs announces AI Hackathon in the run-up to the 8th edition of the Fever Foundation of India Conference (FeFCon 2025)

Bengaluru – The Fever Foundation of India, in association with Micro Labs, has announced an AI-driven Hackathon focused on developing innovative solutions for fever diagnosis and management. The event will be held on November 15, 2025, at the Micro Knowledge Academy, Bengaluru, in the run-up to the 8th edition of FeFCon 2025 (Fever Foundation of India Conference), scheduled for November 29-30, 2025.

FeFCon, one of India’s foremost conferences dedicated to fever management, brings together clinicians, researchers, and public health experts to share insights on evolving approaches to smart fever management. The Hackathon, designed as a prelude to the conference, aims to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies to develop clinically relevant solutions for fever diagnosis, monitoring, and remote care.

With the theme “AI + Pharma = Smarter, Faster, Safer Healthcare,” the hackathon will encourage participants to design practical and scalable solutions such as predictive outbreak models, AI-assisted diagnostics, fever helplines, clinician dashboards, and remote monitoring tools with personalized analytics.