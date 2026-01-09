Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A Complete First Look at Design, Features & Variants
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris marks a bold new chapter for India’s largest carmaker. Designed for drivers who “want it all,” this all-new SUV combines a chiselled design with modern technology, comfort, and efficiency across petrol, hybrid, and CNG powertrains. Positioned between the Grand Vitara and the Brezza in Maruti’s line-up, the Victoris promises to deliver the right mix of performance, practicality, and premium appeal. Here’s a closer look at everything it brings to the table.
Distinctive Design and Road Presence
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is built to stand out with its bold-cut LED DRLs and headlamps, segmented rear LED tail lamps, and aero-cut alloy wheels. The sculpted body panels create a dynamic stance, while the sweeping roofline and seamlessly connected taillight strip give it a futuristic signature that’s hard to miss.
The SUV’s design language feels assertive yet sophisticated — equally at home in the city or on the highway. Its wide grille and raised shoulders add strength, while dual-tone colour options such as Eternal Blue, Mystic Green, and Sizzling Red with contrasting Bluish Black roof provide individuality.
Crafted Cabin and Comfort
Step inside and the Victoris welcomes you with a cabin “crafted for all your senses”. The interior combines dual-tone upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a three-level dashboard with precision stitching. A panoramic sunroof floods the space with light, while plush leatherette seats enhance comfort.
Convenience highlights include an 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto-purify climate control with PM 2.5 display, and a smart powered tailgate with gesture control. The 26.03 cm multi-information digital cluster offers two display themes — Classic and Standard — keeping vital information easy to read.
The Victoris delivers a premium, tech-forward cabin focused on comfort and personalisation.
Safety and Driver Assistance
Safety is a key strength of the Victoris. It is equipped with six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake with brake hold, and a 360-degree HD camera with 11 views. Built on Suzuki’s proven TECT platform, the SUV provides a solid structural foundation.
What truly sets it apart is the inclusion of Advanced Level 2 ADAS, featuring:
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Prevention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with curve-speed reduction.
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning.
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Alert.
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.
This suite of driver-assist technologies ensures greater confidence on highways and in urban traffic alike.
Technology and Infotainment
The Victoris comes with SmartPlay Pro X, Maruti’s latest infotainment system. The 25.65 cm HD touchscreen supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and an in-built App Store with 35+ apps. Connectivity extends further with Alexa Auto Voice AI, enabling more than 40 voice-activated functions.
Music lovers will appreciate the Infinity by Harman 8-speaker system with Dolby Atmos 5.1 Surround Sound, powered by an integrated amplifier. The audio quality and soundstage transform long drives into an immersive experience.
Additionally, the Next-Gen Suzuki Connect telematics suite offers 60+ features — from remote AC control and door-lock functions to real-time tracking and vehicle-health reports via smartwatch or smartphone.
Powertrain Options and Performance
Maruti Suzuki gives the Victoris remarkable versatility by offering three powertrains — Strong Hybrid, Mild Hybrid (Petrol), and factory-fitted CNG.
- 1.5 L M15D Strong Hybrid (e-CVT):
Combines a petrol engine with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery and an electric motor producing 59 kW (80 PS) and 141 Nm torque, achieving a class-leading 28.65 km/l efficiency. Driving modes include ECO, Normal, and Power.
- 1.5 L K15C Petrol Smart Hybrid:
Delivers 103 PS / 139 Nm through a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters, returning 21.18 km/l (MT) and 21.06 km/l (AT).
- 1.5 L K15C S-CNG:
Offers 27.02 km/kg efficiency, paired with a 5-speed manual.
An AllGrip Select AWD system (available on top variants) provides selectable terrain modes — Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock — for added capability on challenging surfaces.
The Victoris powertrain range ensures there’s a variant for every driver — eco-friendly, fuel-efficient, or adventure-ready.
Variants and Colours
The Victoris is offered in multiple trims — LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi+, and ZXi+ (O). Each trim progressively adds features like the panoramic sunroof, 360° camera, and ADAS.
Buyers can choose from ten striking colours, including new shades such as Eternal Blue, Mystic Green, and Sizzling Red, available in monotone and dual-tone combinations. Interior themes vary by variant:
- Black & Ivory with Silver Accents for petrol and CNG models.
- All-Black with Champagne Gold accents for Strong Hybrid versions.
Final Thoughts
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris truly “has it all.” With its bold styling, feature-packed interiors, strong hybrid efficiency, and advanced safety, it raises the bar for mainstream SUVs in India.
Whether you want a petrol automatic for everyday ease, a CNG variant for economy, or a Strong Hybrid for next-gen mobility, the Victoris delivers an all-around package that combines practicality with premium flair.
For those seeking a versatile SUV that’s stylish, efficient, and technologically future-ready, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is one of the most compelling new options in 2025.