Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A Complete First Look at Design, Features & Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris marks a bold new chapter for India’s largest carmaker. Designed for drivers who “want it all,” this all-new SUV combines a chiselled design with modern technology, comfort, and efficiency across petrol, hybrid, and CNG powertrains. Positioned between the Grand Vitara and the Brezza in Maruti’s line-up, the Victoris promises to deliver the right mix of performance, practicality, and premium appeal. Here’s a closer look at everything it brings to the table.

Distinctive Design and Road Presence

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is built to stand out with its bold-cut LED DRLs and headlamps, segmented rear LED tail lamps, and aero-cut alloy wheels. The sculpted body panels create a dynamic stance, while the sweeping roofline and seamlessly connected taillight strip give it a futuristic signature that’s hard to miss.

The SUV’s design language feels assertive yet sophisticated — equally at home in the city or on the highway. Its wide grille and raised shoulders add strength, while dual-tone colour options such as Eternal Blue, Mystic Green, and Sizzling Red with contrasting Bluish Black roof provide individuality.

Crafted Cabin and Comfort

Step inside and the Victoris welcomes you with a cabin “crafted for all your senses”. The interior combines dual-tone upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a three-level dashboard with precision stitching. A panoramic sunroof floods the space with light, while plush leatherette seats enhance comfort.

Convenience highlights include an 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto-purify climate control with PM 2.5 display, and a smart powered tailgate with gesture control. The 26.03 cm multi-information digital cluster offers two display themes — Classic and Standard — keeping vital information easy to read.

The Victoris delivers a premium, tech-forward cabin focused on comfort and personalisation.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety is a key strength of the Victoris. It is equipped with six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake with brake hold, and a 360-degree HD camera with 11 views. Built on Suzuki’s proven TECT platform, the SUV provides a solid structural foundation.