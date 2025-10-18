ETV Bharat / advertorial

Make Dhanteras Truly Auspicious with High Fixed Deposit Interest Rates!

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest rates go up to 6.95% p.a. for customers under the age of 60 and up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens. Your final interest rate depends on the tenure you choose, but once booked, it remains fixed throughout the term, which is ideal if you want clarity for planned expenses.

A Bajaj Finance FD lets you start small, choose a tenure that fits your goals, and know from the beginning exactly what you will receive at the end of your term. That certainty is useful when markets feel noisy and you prefer steady progress over surprises.

Dhanteras is a time when many of us take stock of our financial habits and set the tone for the next few months. If you want this year’s savings to grow calmly and predictably, locking into competitive fixed deposit interest rates can be a smart, tradition-friendly move.

Since corporate FDs don’t come with DICGC insurance like bank deposits, you rely on issuer strength and reputation. Bajaj Finance fixed deposits carry the highest credit ratings, including AAA/Stable from CRISIL and AAA(Stable) from ICRA. This ensures the safety of your corpus.

Convenient terms

By opting for a Bajaj Finance FD, you can:

Start investing with just Rs. 15,000

Select a tenure between 12 and 60 months, and

Choose cumulative (lump sum at maturity) or non-cumulative payouts (monthly/quarterly/half-yearly/yearly)

The online journey is quick, and you can track all deposits in one place.

Turn festive savings into a simple plan

Time your goals to your FD maturity

Wish to purchase a new two-wheeler in a year or two, or plan to take a vacation? Pick a tenure that matures just before your goal. The fixed deposit interest rates for your chosen term will determine the maturity amount, and you can see it upfront on the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

Choose your payout style

Cumulative FD : Interest and principal amount are paid after maturity. This option is ideal if you are building a lump sum.

: Interest and principal amount are paid after maturity. This option is ideal if you are building a lump sum. Non-cumulative FD: Interest is paid out monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, depending on the option chosen. This FD scheme is handy for routine spends without touching the principal.

You can test both options on the FD calculator to see which set of fixed deposit interest rates and cash flows suits your household budget.

Opt for FD laddering

Split your amount into multiple deposits (for example, 12, 24, and 36 months) so something matures every year. A ladder spreads reinvestment timing, keeps access handy, and still lets you benefit from prevailing fixed deposit interest rates when you renew each FD.

Make the most of preferential rates for senior citizens

A senior citizen FD with Bajaj Finance carries an additional rate benefit (up to 0.35% p.a.) over the rate for non-seniors, taking the interest rates to 7.30% p.a. If you (or your parents) depend on interest income, the higher fixed deposit interest rates available on a senior citizen FD can improve cash flows without taking on market risk. You can also opt for non-cumulative payouts to receive monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest as a predictable income stream.

Things to check before you book an FD

Latest interest rate : Fixed deposit interest rates can change. Confirm the investor type, amount, and tenure that apply to you on the day you invest.

: Fixed deposit interest rates can change. Confirm the investor type, amount, and tenure that apply to you on the day you invest. Tenure–goal match : Align maturity dates to real expenses so you don’t break your FD early.

: Align maturity dates to real expenses so you don’t break your FD early. Tax treatment : FD interest is taxed as per your slab under “Income from Other Sources”. TDS may apply if interest crosses thresholds with the institution.

: FD interest is taxed as per your slab under “Income from Other Sources”. TDS may apply if interest crosses thresholds with the institution. Premature withdrawal policy: Typically, premature withdrawal is allowed with an interest adjustment. You can review terms during the online journey before booking the FD.

Steps to open a Bajaj Finance FD online

Visit the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit page and tap ‘Open FD’.

Enter the one-time password sent to your phone number.

Enter your amount (from Rs. 15,000), pick tenure (12–60 months), and choose cumulative or periodic payouts.

Complete KYC and pay via net banking or UPI.

Once you book the FD, you can view your receipt and deposit details in your account. The FD calculator helps you preview maturity values at the prevailing fixed deposit interest rates before you finalise the terms.

Bottom line

Gold and silver are timeless symbols of prosperity, but this year, you can also anchor a portion of your surplus to certainty. With Bajaj Finance FDs, you get transparent fixed deposit interest rates, flexible tenures, and industry-best credit ratings, which are useful if you want your money to work quietly in the background. If you are a retiree or planning for parents, a senior citizen FD amplifies the benefit with an added rate edge. Open your Bajaj Finance FD online, align the maturity to your goals, and let this Dhanteras mark the start of disciplined, worry-free growth.