Mahindra XEV 9e: A Glimpse Intra Mahindra's Electric Future
The XEV 9e is not just another electric SUV — it’s a statement of intent from one of India’s most forward-thinking automakers.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
The Mahindra XEV 9e marks the next chapter in Mahindra’s ambitious electric journey — a vehicle that blends design sophistication, technological innovation, and sustainability into one stunning electric SUV. Built on the new INGLO platform, the XEV 9e represents Mahindra’s vision of performance-oriented, tech-rich EVs designed for global markets.
With its coupe-SUV styling, luxurious interior, and impressive range, the XEV 9e is not just another electric SUV — it’s a statement of intent from one of India’s most forward-thinking automakers.
Bold and Futuristic Design
The first thing that strikes you about the Mahindra XEV 9e is its sleek SUV-coupé silhouette. Mahindra describes it as “suave indulgence” — a mix of bold confidence and understated elegance. The signature C-shaped LED DRLs, illuminated Mahindra logo, and full-width tail-lamp bar create a futuristic aesthetic that stands out on the road.
Aerodynamic sculpting is central to the design philosophy, ensuring both visual drama and efficiency. The XEV 9e sits on large 19-inch alloys, giving it an assertive stance, while its coupe-style roofline and strong haunches underline its sporty appeal. Available in seven striking colours, including Tango Red, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, and Desert Mist, the XEV 9e is a head-turner from every angle.
The XEV 9e redefines Mahindra’s design identity — combining global sophistication with distinctly Indian confidence.
INGLO Platform and Powertrain
At the heart of the XEV 9e lies Mahindra’s revolutionary INGLO (Indian Global) Electric Origin Architecture. It integrates over 150 patented innovations and 45 design registrations, ensuring benchmark performance, safety, and modularity.
The XEV 9e is available with two battery pack options — 59 kWh and 79 kWh, delivering certified ranges of 542 km and 656 km (MIDC) respectively. Its 210 kW dual-motor powertrain produces 380 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0–100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.
The intelligent adaptive suspension and 5-link independent rear suspension ensure excellent handling and comfort, while the brake-by-wire system and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) provide enhanced control at high speeds.
Charging flexibility is another strength — the XEV 9e supports both 7.2 kW and 11 kW AC wall chargers, as well as 180 kW DC fast charging, achieving 20–100% SOC in just 20 minutes.
The XEV 9e combines sportscar-like acceleration with long-range practicality, making it one of the most advanced electric SUVs in its class.
Safety First, Always
Safety sits at the core of the XEV 9e’s design. Its reinforced BIW (Body-in-White) structure absorbs up to 400 kJ of impact energy, while seven airbags provide comprehensive protection. The battery has been rigorously tested — over 14,577 hours and 5.5 lakh km, enduring fire, vibration, and water immersion trials with zero failures.
Advanced driver assistance features take safety a step further. The XEV 9e comes with Level 2+ ADAS, powered by five radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a high-resolution camera. Key functions include:
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).
- Lane Keep & Lane Departure Assist.
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR).
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD).
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).
- Evasive Steering Assist and Highway Assist.
Additionally, the Driver Monitoring System (EyeDentity) uses facial recognition and fatigue tracking to enhance driver awareness, while Secure360 offers live-view camera recording for total peace of mind.
The XEV 9e sets a new benchmark for EV safety — combining structural strength with intelligent technology.
The MAIA Digital Brain
Mahindra introduces MAIA, its proprietary AI-driven digital architecture that powers the XEV 9e’s smart ecosystem. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, it delivers 46 TOPS (trillion operations per second), 24 GB of RAM, and lightning-fast zonal computing to process real-time vehicle data.
This translates to an intelligent, seamless user experience across entertainment, safety, and performance. The system integrates built-in Amazon Alexa and ChatGPT, OTA updates for infotainment, vehicle features, and powertrain, and 5G connectivity for uninterrupted communication.
With MAIA, Mahindra isn’t just creating a car — it’s building a digital ecosystem that learns, adapts, and evolves with every drive.
Cabin Luxury and Infotainment
The interior of the XEV 9e is a masterclass in digital minimalism. A three-screen widescreen display dominates the dashboard, seamlessly merging driver information, infotainment, and passenger entertainment. The AR-based VisionX Head-Up Display overlays navigation and ADAS alerts directly onto the windscreen for an immersive, futuristic experience.
Passengers are treated to a 16-speaker, 1400-watt Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. The cabin features dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats with memory, and a gesture-controlled tailgate for effortless convenience.
The Infinity Roof with LightMeUp ambient lighting allows you to personalise the cabin mood with 16 million colours. The “Live Your Mood” system offers three curated ambience themes — Calm, Cozy, and Club.
The XEV 9e delivers an opulent, high-tech interior that rivals luxury SUVs twice its price.
Sustainability and Practicality
The XEV 9e embodies sustainability in every detail — from LFP battery chemistry for longer life and recyclability to the use of eco-conscious materials in the interior trim. It also offers impressive practicality with 663 litres of boot space and a 150-litre front trunk (frunk) for added utility.
Combining sustainable engineering with thoughtful design, the XEV 9e is practical for everyday use yet ready for long-distance adventures.
Final Thoughts
The Mahindra XEV 9e is more than an electric SUV — it’s a technological milestone that showcases India’s EV capabilities on a global stage. With its powerful electric motor setup, advanced MAIA architecture, luxurious interiors, and industry-leading safety features, it’s clear that Mahindra’s electric future is both intelligent and exciting.
For those who want an EV that’s as thrilling to drive as it is responsible for the planet, the Mahindra XEV 9e offers a glimpse of the limitless — a perfect harmony of performance, luxury, and sustainability.