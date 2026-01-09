ETV Bharat / advertorial

Mahindra XEV 9e: A Glimpse Intra Mahindra's Electric Future

The Mahindra XEV 9e marks the next chapter in Mahindra’s ambitious electric journey — a vehicle that blends design sophistication, technological innovation, and sustainability into one stunning electric SUV. Built on the new INGLO platform, the XEV 9e represents Mahindra’s vision of performance-oriented, tech-rich EVs designed for global markets.

With its coupe-SUV styling, luxurious interior, and impressive range, the XEV 9e is not just another electric SUV — it’s a statement of intent from one of India’s most forward-thinking automakers.

Bold and Futuristic Design

The first thing that strikes you about the Mahindra XEV 9e is its sleek SUV-coupé silhouette. Mahindra describes it as “suave indulgence” — a mix of bold confidence and understated elegance. The signature C-shaped LED DRLs, illuminated Mahindra logo, and full-width tail-lamp bar create a futuristic aesthetic that stands out on the road.

Aerodynamic sculpting is central to the design philosophy, ensuring both visual drama and efficiency. The XEV 9e sits on large 19-inch alloys, giving it an assertive stance, while its coupe-style roofline and strong haunches underline its sporty appeal. Available in seven striking colours, including Tango Red, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, and Desert Mist, the XEV 9e is a head-turner from every angle.

The XEV 9e redefines Mahindra’s design identity — combining global sophistication with distinctly Indian confidence.

INGLO Platform and Powertrain

At the heart of the XEV 9e lies Mahindra’s revolutionary INGLO (Indian Global) Electric Origin Architecture. It integrates over 150 patented innovations and 45 design registrations, ensuring benchmark performance, safety, and modularity.

The XEV 9e is available with two battery pack options — 59 kWh and 79 kWh, delivering certified ranges of 542 km and 656 km (MIDC) respectively. Its 210 kW dual-motor powertrain produces 380 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0–100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The intelligent adaptive suspension and 5-link independent rear suspension ensure excellent handling and comfort, while the brake-by-wire system and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) provide enhanced control at high speeds.

Charging flexibility is another strength — the XEV 9e supports both 7.2 kW and 11 kW AC wall chargers, as well as 180 kW DC fast charging, achieving 20–100% SOC in just 20 minutes.

The XEV 9e combines sportscar-like acceleration with long-range practicality, making it one of the most advanced electric SUVs in its class.

Safety First, Always