ETV Bharat / advertorial

Key benefits of opening a Salary Account for your monthly income

Image ( AXIS BANK )

By Advertorial Team 3 Min Read

Working professionals rely heavily on their Salary Account to receive their monthly income and manage day-to-day finances. The employer generally opens the account in partnership with a bank. A Salary Account makes salary credit easy and convenient for employers. However, it offers numerous benefits to account holders, helping you save time, manage expenses efficiently, and access a range of financial services. Common benefits of opening a Salary Account For salaried employees, the account makes everyday banking simple and hassle-free. Some of the benefits of opening a Salary Account are: No minimum balance requirement One of the main Salary Account benefits is that there is no minimum balance requirement to maintain the account. Compared to a Saving Account where you need to have a minimum balance in your account to avoid penalty, you can maintain a Salary Account at zero balance without facing any charges. Seamless digital banking services With your Salary Account, you can avail various banking services easily, such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI, without any hassle. You do not have to visit the bank branch to access all these services. Automatic bill payments