Is Yamaha R15 V4 a Better Choice Than Yamaha FZ-X for Buyers?
The right answer depends on which of those strengths will matter on most of your journeys
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
The Yamaha R15 V4 and Yamaha FZ-X may sit close in engine capacity, but they are built for very different riders. The R15 V4 is a focused sports motorcycle with a liquid-cooled 155cc engine, 6-speed gearbox and performance-oriented chassis. The FZ-X is a relaxed neo-retro roadster designed around easier ergonomics and everyday city use.
The better choice therefore depends less on displacement and more on whether you want stronger performance or greater day-to-day comfort.
How do the Yamaha R15 V4 and FZ-X compare?
The Yamaha R15 V4 uses a 155cc liquid-cooled four-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation. It produces 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
The FZ-X uses a 149cc air-cooled two-valve engine producing 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The standard FZ-X weighs 139 kg, while the current FZ-X Hybrid is listed separately at 141 kg.
|Specification
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Engine
|155cc, liquid-cooled
|149cc, air-cooled
|Maximum power
|18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm
|12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm
|Maximum torque
|14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm
|13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|5-speed
|Kerb weight
|141 kg
|139 kg
|Seat height
|815 mm
|810 mm
|Ground clearance
|170 mm
|165 mm
|Fuel tank
|11 litres
|10 litres
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Single-channel
|Core character
|Sports motorcycle
|Relaxed neo-retro roadster
The R15 V4 gives up very little in weight while delivering substantially more power. The FZ-X counters with a lower seat, simpler performance and a more upright riding position.
Which motorcycle is stronger on performance?
The R15 V4 wins comfortably.
Its 18.4 PS output is 6 PS higher than the FZ-X, and the engine is designed to keep producing power further up the rev range. Variable Valve Actuation helps balance lower-speed usability with stronger high-rpm performance.
A 6-speed gearbox, Deltabox frame and upside-down front forks further reinforce its sports-bike role.
The FZ-X takes a different approach. Its maximum power arrives at 7,250 rpm, much earlier than the R15’s 10,000 rpm peak, so the engine feels less demanding in normal traffic even though it cannot match the R15’s top-end performance.
Is the FZ-X easier for everyday commuting?
For many riders, yes.
The Yamaha FZ-X uses an upright handlebar and a more neutral seating position. That can reduce wrist and shoulder strain during slow-moving traffic.
Its 810 mm seat is also 5 mm lower than the R15 V4’s, while the standard motorcycle weighs 139 kg.
The R15 V4 puts the rider in a more committed sports-bike posture. That helps during faster riding and cornering but can become tiring if most journeys involve congestion.
What technology do the two bikes offer?
The R15 V4 gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, smartphone connectivity and Track and Street riding modes on the current listing.
Its quick shifter requires more precise wording. It is not standard across every R15 V4. Yamaha currently lists the upshift quick shifter as an accessory for the Dark Knight and Metallic Red versions, while the R15M gets it as standard.
The FZ-X takes a more straightforward approach with traction control, smartphone connectivity, LED lighting and a negative LCD instrument cluster.
The newer FZ-X Hybrid adds a colour TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, Smart Motor Generator, stop-start technology and power assist.
Which motorcycle works better for longer rides?
The answer depends on the type of ride.
The FZ-X has the more relaxed seating position, which can make steady touring less tiring. However, its 12.4 PS engine offers less overtaking reserve on faster highways.
The R15 V4 gives the rider stronger acceleration, an extra gear and better high-speed performance, but its committed ergonomics can become tiring over long hours.
For relaxed travel, the FZ-X can be easier. For riders who value highway performance more than upright comfort, the R15 V4 is stronger.
Who should buy which Yamaha?
The specifications become more useful when connected directly to the rider.
|Choose
|If you prioritise
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Stronger performance, cornering, highway ability and sports-bike ergonomics
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Upright comfort, easier city riding and relaxed roadster character
|Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid
|FZ-X comfort with stop-start, power assist and TFT navigation
The R15 V4 should not be chosen simply because it produces more power. That extra performance is valuable only if your riding gives you opportunities to use it.
Which one is easier for a newer rider?
The FZ-X is generally the less demanding motorcycle.
Its lower output and more natural seating position allow a newer rider to focus on smooth throttle control, braking and road awareness.
The R15 V4 remains relatively light and offers stronger electronic safety equipment, but the combination of higher performance and sporty ergonomics asks more from the rider.
A proper test ride should include slow-speed turns, parking and stop-start traffic, not only open-road acceleration.
How can you purchase the R15 V4 or FZ-X?
Once you have decided which motorcycle suits your riding, a two-wheeler loan can spread the on-road cost across monthly repayments.
Subject to eligibility and applicable terms, loan amounts can range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh, repayment tenures can run from 6 to 84 months, and financing may cover up to 100%* of the two-wheeler’s on-road price.
A longer tenure can reduce the monthly instalment but may increase total interest. Compare that repayment with fuel, insurance, servicing, tyres and riding gear before deciding what is affordable.
If your purchase is planned around Navaratri or Diwali, review the current Yamaha offers available on Bajaj Mall. Use any relevant festive benefit to improve the value of the model or variant you have already shortlisted rather than treating a promotion as a reason to spend more.
Yamaha R15 V4 or FZ-X: Which should you choose?
Choose the Yamaha R15 V4 if performance is central to why you ride. Its 18.4 PS engine, 6-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, traction control and sport-focused chassis make it decisively more capable for enthusiastic riding.
Choose the Yamaha FZ-X if upright ergonomics, manageable performance and everyday city comfort matter more than outright speed. The Hybrid adds a further option for buyers interested in stop-start technology, power assist and TFT navigation.
The R15 V4 is the better sports motorcycle. The FZ-X is the easier everyday roadster.
The right answer depends on which of those strengths will matter on most of your journeys.
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