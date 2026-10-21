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Is Yamaha R15 V4 a Better Choice Than Yamaha FZ-X for Buyers?

The Yamaha R15 V4 and Yamaha FZ-X may sit close in engine capacity, but they are built for very different riders. The R15 V4 is a focused sports motorcycle with a liquid-cooled 155cc engine, 6-speed gearbox and performance-oriented chassis. The FZ-X is a relaxed neo-retro roadster designed around easier ergonomics and everyday city use.

The better choice therefore depends less on displacement and more on whether you want stronger performance or greater day-to-day comfort.

How do the Yamaha R15 V4 and FZ-X compare?

The Yamaha R15 V4 uses a 155cc liquid-cooled four-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation. It produces 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The FZ-X uses a 149cc air-cooled two-valve engine producing 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The standard FZ-X weighs 139 kg, while the current FZ-X Hybrid is listed separately at 141 kg.

Specification Yamaha R15 V4 Yamaha FZ-X Engine 155cc, liquid-cooled 149cc, air-cooled Maximum power 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm Maximum torque 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed Kerb weight 141 kg 139 kg Seat height 815 mm 810 mm Ground clearance 170 mm 165 mm Fuel tank 11 litres 10 litres ABS Dual-channel Single-channel Core character Sports motorcycle Relaxed neo-retro roadster

The R15 V4 gives up very little in weight while delivering substantially more power. The FZ-X counters with a lower seat, simpler performance and a more upright riding position.

Which motorcycle is stronger on performance?

The R15 V4 wins comfortably.

Its 18.4 PS output is 6 PS higher than the FZ-X, and the engine is designed to keep producing power further up the rev range. Variable Valve Actuation helps balance lower-speed usability with stronger high-rpm performance.

A 6-speed gearbox, Deltabox frame and upside-down front forks further reinforce its sports-bike role.

The FZ-X takes a different approach. Its maximum power arrives at 7,250 rpm, much earlier than the R15’s 10,000 rpm peak, so the engine feels less demanding in normal traffic even though it cannot match the R15’s top-end performance.

Is the FZ-X easier for everyday commuting?

For many riders, yes.

The Yamaha FZ-X uses an upright handlebar and a more neutral seating position. That can reduce wrist and shoulder strain during slow-moving traffic.

Its 810 mm seat is also 5 mm lower than the R15 V4’s, while the standard motorcycle weighs 139 kg.

The R15 V4 puts the rider in a more committed sports-bike posture. That helps during faster riding and cornering but can become tiring if most journeys involve congestion.

What technology do the two bikes offer?

The R15 V4 gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, smartphone connectivity and Track and Street riding modes on the current listing.

Its quick shifter requires more precise wording. It is not standard across every R15 V4. Yamaha currently lists the upshift quick shifter as an accessory for the Dark Knight and Metallic Red versions, while the R15M gets it as standard.

The FZ-X takes a more straightforward approach with traction control, smartphone connectivity, LED lighting and a negative LCD instrument cluster.

The newer FZ-X Hybrid adds a colour TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, Smart Motor Generator, stop-start technology and power assist.

Which motorcycle works better for longer rides?

The answer depends on the type of ride.