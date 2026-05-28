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Is a 3-Month Hair Treatment Plan Worth It?

Most people give up on hair treatments within a few weeks. The oil doesn't seem to work, the shampoo makes no difference, and the supplements feel pointless. So when someone suggests committing to a full three months, it's fair to ask is that actually necessary, or is it just a way to sell more product?

The honest answer is that three months is not arbitrary. It's tied to how hair actually grows.

Why Hair Takes Time to Respond to Treatment

Hair growth happens in cycles. Each strand goes through a growth phase (anagen), a transition phase (catagen), and a resting phase (telogen) before it sheds and the cycle starts again. The active growth phase alone can last several years, but the visible part of any treatment new hair emerging from the scalp only becomes noticeable after a few weeks of consistent care.

When hair fall is happening because of internal causes like nutritional deficiency, hormonal shifts, or chronic stress, the scalp and follicles don't recover overnight. The follicle has to be nourished enough to re-enter the active growth phase. That process simply takes time, and three months represents roughly one full cycle of visible change.

Expecting results in two or three weeks is like watering a plant once and wondering why it hasn't grown.

What Actually Happens in the First Three Months

The first month is mostly invisible work. This is when the body begins absorbing nutrients, the scalp starts to calm down if there's inflammation, and follicles that were in a weakened state begin to stabilize. Most people feel nothing different here, which is also why most people quit.

By the second month, shedding often slows. New growth may start to appear as fine, short hairs near the hairline or temples. This is a sign that dormant follicles are responding.

The third month is when texture and density start to visibly improve for many people. Hair feels stronger, breakage reduces, and the overall quality shifts.

This isn't a guaranteed timeline it varies depending on the cause of hair fall, age, and how consistently the treatment is followed. But three months gives the body a real window to show a response.