Investing in mutual funds? Here's your 2025-26 tax guide

If you are planning to invest in mutual funds in 2025, understanding how your returns are taxed is just as important as selecting the right fund. Many new investors focus only on returns and risk, but taxes play a major role in determining how much wealth you actually keep. The good news is that mutual funds offer some of the most tax-efficient options available today. However, the rules vary depending on the type of fund, how long you stay invested, and the kind of gains you make.

Before we explore the tax rules for 2025–26, it helps to understand the basics. Beginners often start by asking about mutual funds types and how different funds are taxed. Others want clarity on what happens when they redeem units or switch between funds. This guide simplifies the taxation of mutual fund investment so you can make smarter financial decisions throughout the year.

Understanding mutual funds types and how they are taxed

Different mutual fund categories are taxed differently. Knowing this helps you plan investments that are both tax-efficient and goal-appropriate. Here are the three major mutual funds types and their tax treatment.

Equity mutual funds

These funds invest most of their money in equity shares. They are ideal for long-term wealth creation and usually offer the most favourable tax structure.

Debt mutual funds

These invest in government securities, corporate bonds, treasury bills, and other fixed-income instruments. They offer stability but are taxed differently from equity funds.

Hybrid mutual funds

These funds invest in a mix of equity and debt. Their tax treatment depends on which category forms the major portion of the fund’s allocation.

Understanding where your money is invested is the first step toward planning your tax strategy.

How equity mutual funds are taxed in 2025–26

Equity funds continue to be one of the most tax-efficient ways to build wealth, especially for long-term goals. Here is how taxes work:

Short term

If you sell your equity fund within 12 months, any profit is treated as short-term capital gain. This is usually taxed at a specified rate.

Long term

If you stay invested for more than one year, your gains are considered long term. Taxation on long-term capital gains is far more favourable and applies only above a certain threshold.

This is why many investors prefer to hold equity funds for longer periods. It not only helps with wealth creation but also reduces taxes significantly.