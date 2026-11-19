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How to Order Medicines Online Safely in India (2026-27 Step-by-Step Guide)

Image ( Truemeds )

By Advertorial Team 4 Min Read

You can safely order medicines online in India by using a licensed pharmacy, uploading a valid prescription where required and checking each delivery for the correct items, batch details and expiry dates. This guide explains what to check before you place an order, which warning signs to avoid and what to look for when your medicines arrive.

Why a valid prescription matters A prescription is more than a formality. In India, prescription medicines, such as those listed under Schedule H, H1 and X of the Drugs Rules, 1945, can only be sold against a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. You can read more on the CDSCO website.

Before you upload a prescription, check that it clearly shows: The doctor’s name, registration number and signature

The patient’s name

The medicine name, strength and dosage form

The dose, quantity or duration

The date An incomplete or unclear prescription can delay your order or lead to dispensing errors. A reputable online pharmacy will always ask for a prescription before processing prescription medicines. How to check whether an online pharmacy is licensed The most important safety check is confirming that the online pharmacy is licensed. Look for the licence number and registered address on the website or app before ordering. Your bill or invoice should show: The seller’s name, address and drug licence number

The medicine name, batch number and expiry date

The quantity and price If any of these details are missing, contact the seller before using the medicines. Keep the invoice for every order; it is useful if you ever need to raise a concern with the pharmacy or a regulatory body. Warning signs of an unsafe online pharmacy Avoid placing an order if a website or app: Sells prescription medicines without asking for a prescription

Does not show a licence number or registered address

Offers prices far below MRP for the same medicine

Has no way to contact a pharmacist

Does not share a proper invoice with batch number and expiry date How to order medicines online safely: step by step Get a current prescription: Make sure it has all the details listed above. Choose a licensed pharmacy: Check the licence information on the website or app. Licensed online pharmacies such as Truemeds show these details and ask for a prescription before dispensing prescription medicines. Upload your prescription: Use the pharmacy’s official app or website. Make sure the photo or scan is clear and every detail is readable. Review your order: Confirm the medicine names, strengths and quantities match your prescription before you pay. Many pharmacies also show same-salt substitutes, which contain the same active ingredient, strength and form and can cost less. On Truemeds,same-salt substitutes can help you save up to 51%. Always ask your doctor before switching to a substitute. Check the delivery: Follow the checks in the next section as soon as your order arrives. What to check when your medicines arrive