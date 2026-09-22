How to Open a Bank Account for Teenagers in India
For parents,Aim is not simply to open an account but to choose an arrangement that gives teenagers useful financial independence while retaining appropriate parental oversight
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Teenagers in India can have a Bank Account, subject to their age, eligibility and the Bank's rules. RBI guidance permits a deposit account to be opened in a minor's name through a natural or legally appointed guardian. Eligible minors above 10 may also be permitted to operate a Savings Account independently, subject to the Bank's policies and limits.
For parents, the aim is not simply to open an account but to choose an arrangement that gives teenagers useful financial independence while retaining appropriate parental oversight.
What changes when opening an account for a teenager?
A Bank Account can help teenagers learn how deposits, withdrawals, balances and transactions work. However, the level of independence depends on the account and the Bank's rules.
Some accounts remain guardian-operated, while others may allow eligible teenagers to operate them independently. Parents should therefore understand who can transact, what limits apply and how the account will be handled when the teenager turns 18.
What should parents compare?
Before choosing an account, compare the features that affect everyday use.
|Feature
|What to check
|Age eligibility
|Minimum age and self-operation rules
|Account operation
|Guardian-operated or self-operated
|Digital access
|Mobile banking, internet banking and alerts
|Debit card
|Availability, limits and usage controls
|Transaction limits
|Daily or other applicable limits
|Charges
|Minimum balance and service charges
|Parental visibility
|Statements, alerts and transaction monitoring
RBI guidance permits Banks to provide facilities such as internet banking and debit cards to minors, subject to appropriate safeguards and limits.
IDFC FIRST Bank provides both a guardian-operated Minor Savings Account and a self-operated FIRST Prodigy Savings Account for eligible minors aged 10 to 18, making the distinction between supervised and independent operation particularly relevant when comparing account options.
Can you complete minor account opening online?
The possibility of completing minor account opening online depends on the Bank and the specific account. The process may involve providing the minor's and guardian's details, submitting KYC information and completing the required verification.
Parents should check whether the entire process is digital or whether a branch visit is required at any stage. Documentation and verification requirements can also vary between account types.
How can the account teach teenagers about money?
A Bank Account becomes more useful when teenagers actively manage small amounts of money. Parents can encourage them to divide their allowance between saving and spending, track transactions and set simple savings goals.
A savings account calculator can demonstrate how regular deposits may accumulate over time. Comparing different contribution amounts or saving periods can help teenagers understand the relationship between saving, interest and time.
How can parents balance independence and supervision?
The aim should be gradual independence rather than complete control or unrestricted access.
Parents can use transaction alerts and periodically review statements with the teenager. Instead of questioning every purchase, they can discuss unusual spending and encourage responsible choices.
As the teenager becomes more confident, parents can gradually allow greater control over everyday transactions within the Bank's permitted limits. This turns supervision into a learning process.
How should you choose the account?
Before applying, parents should:
- Confirm the teenager's age and eligibility.
- Decide whether guardian or self-operation is appropriate.
- Compare digital and debit card facilities.
- Check transaction and withdrawal limits.
- Understand applicable charges.
- Confirm documents and verification requirements.
- Check what happens when the teenager turns 18.
Conclusion
Opening a Bank Account for a teenager can provide both banking access and practical financial education. Parents should compare eligibility, account operation, digital access, transaction limits and charges before choosing an option. The right arrangement can give teenagers increasing responsibility while providing parents with appropriate visibility and guidance.
FAQs
Can a teenager have a bank account in India?
Yes. Minors can have deposit accounts through a guardian, while eligible minors above 10 may be permitted to operate savings accounts independently, subject to bank rules.
Can parents open a bank account for a teenager?
Yes. A natural or legally appointed guardian can open a deposit account for a minor, subject to the bank's requirements.
Is minor account opening online possible?
It may be possible with some banks and account types. Check the current application, KYC and verification requirements.
What should teenagers learn from having a bank account?
They can learn to save regularly, budget their allowance, track transactions and make responsible spending decisions.
Should parents monitor a teenager's bank account?
Appropriate monitoring can provide oversight while allowing teenagers to gradually develop financial independence.