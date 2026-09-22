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How to Open a Bank Account for Teenagers in India

Teenagers in India can have a Bank Account, subject to their age, eligibility and the Bank's rules. RBI guidance permits a deposit account to be opened in a minor's name through a natural or legally appointed guardian. Eligible minors above 10 may also be permitted to operate a Savings Account independently, subject to the Bank's policies and limits.

For parents, the aim is not simply to open an account but to choose an arrangement that gives teenagers useful financial independence while retaining appropriate parental oversight.

What changes when opening an account for a teenager?

A Bank Account can help teenagers learn how deposits, withdrawals, balances and transactions work. However, the level of independence depends on the account and the Bank's rules.

Some accounts remain guardian-operated, while others may allow eligible teenagers to operate them independently. Parents should therefore understand who can transact, what limits apply and how the account will be handled when the teenager turns 18.

What should parents compare?

Before choosing an account, compare the features that affect everyday use.

Feature What to check Age eligibility Minimum age and self-operation rules Account operation Guardian-operated or self-operated Digital access Mobile banking, internet banking and alerts Debit card Availability, limits and usage controls Transaction limits Daily or other applicable limits Charges Minimum balance and service charges Parental visibility Statements, alerts and transaction monitoring

RBI guidance permits Banks to provide facilities such as internet banking and debit cards to minors, subject to appropriate safeguards and limits.

IDFC FIRST Bank provides both a guardian-operated Minor Savings Account and a self-operated FIRST Prodigy Savings Account for eligible minors aged 10 to 18, making the distinction between supervised and independent operation particularly relevant when comparing account options.

Can you complete minor account opening online?