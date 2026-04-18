How salary slips and bank statements influence personal loan approval
A salary slip is an important financial document that verifies an employee’s monthly income, employment status, and serves as proof of income for salaried individuals.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
When an applicant approaches a lender for a personal loan, the lender requires the borrower to submit documents that verify income stability, credit profile, repayment capacity, and financial behaviour. Lenders, along with identification proof and PAN details, also request important financial records such as salary slips and bank account statements.
These documents are crucial for the lenders to evaluate the borrower’s income, existing financial obligations, and employment stability. These factors are significant in determining the loan amount, repayment tenure, EMI capacity, and the applicable personal loan interest rate.
Understanding the significance of salary slips and bank account statements helps the applicant make an informed decision and increases their chances of approval for a personal loan.
However, with digital-first personal loans like FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST Bank, you don’t need to upload any documents during your application. Simply apply using your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and show your original PAN card during a secure video KYC.
Why salary slips matter for personal loan approval
A salary slip is an important financial document that verifies an employee’s monthly income, employment status, and serves as proof of income for salaried individuals. Lenders use it as a verification document before approving a personal loan.
Salary slips are used to assess:
- Monthly take-home salary
- Employment status and employer details
- Detailed salary components
- Income consistency
Salary slips that reflect a stable income are perceived as low risk and boost an applicant's credit profile.
How bank statements influence personal loan approval
Bank statements reflect the applicant’s financial behaviour. It gives the lender a broad view of the borrower's current financial status. Lenders analyse transactions to evaluate the debt-to-income ratio, salary credits, additional income from investments or businesses, spending habits and existing financial liabilities.
Key aspects commonly evaluated are:
- Salary deposits
- Existing loan repayments, EMIs and credit card bills
- Debt-to-income ratio
- Average monthly balance in six months
- Missed payments, overdrafts or dishonouring of cheques
While salary slips are proof of income, bank statements validate income flow and reflect the applicant's overall financial behaviour.
How salary slips and bank statements impact loan eligibility
Several factors influence the approval of a personal loan. Lenders look for several personal and financial parameters. Important factors include:
- Monthly income: Income verified through your salary slips plays a critical role in determining loan eligibility. Higher-income applicants may qualify for larger loan amounts.
- Credit score: A strong credit profile strengthens the overall profile alongside income proof. Typically, a credit score of 700 or higher is needed to secure a personal loan. With FIRSTmoney, you can apply with a CIBIL score of just 710 or above.
- DTI ratio: The debt-to-income ratio is essential to improve chances of loan approval. It can be calculated using your bank statements. A lower DTI score can help with better chance of approval and competitive interest rates on personal loans.
- Employment stability: Lenders review the employment sector and job stability to assess whether the borrower can afford the EMI.
- Age and loan tenure: An applicant’s age and the desired loan tenure also influence personal loan approval decisions.
Check your personal loan eligibility instantly
Based on the financial details in your salary slips and bank statements, you can use several digital tools, such as a personal loan eligibility calculator and an EMI calculator. These tools can help estimate how much you may be able to borrow and what EMI may suit your budget before applying. Simply enter details like income, expenses, and preferred tenure, and you can get an instant eligibility estimate and compare repayment tenures.
In summary
Salary slips and bank statements are crucial evidence for personal loan approval because they demonstrate to lenders your financial reliability. Ensure these documents are accurate and consistent to improve your chances of approval. If mistakes, irregular income, or signs of financial trouble are found, it could impact your chances or affect your loan terms. For self-employed applicants, income is typically assessed using alternative documents such as bank statements and income tax returns.
If you are looking for a 100% digital process without any document uploads required, consider FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST Bank. You can get loan amounts up to ₹15 lakh with competitive interest rates starting at just 9.99% p.a. and disbursal in 10 minutes.