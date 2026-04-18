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How salary slips and bank statements influence personal loan approval

When an applicant approaches a lender for a personal loan, the lender requires the borrower to submit documents that verify income stability, credit profile, repayment capacity, and financial behaviour. Lenders, along with identification proof and PAN details, also request important financial records such as salary slips and bank account statements.

These documents are crucial for the lenders to evaluate the borrower’s income, existing financial obligations, and employment stability. These factors are significant in determining the loan amount, repayment tenure, EMI capacity, and the applicable personal loan interest rate.

Understanding the significance of salary slips and bank account statements helps the applicant make an informed decision and increases their chances of approval for a personal loan.

However, with digital-first personal loans like FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST Bank, you don’t need to upload any documents during your application. Simply apply using your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and show your original PAN card during a secure video KYC.

Why salary slips matter for personal loan approval

A salary slip is an important financial document that verifies an employee’s monthly income, employment status, and serves as proof of income for salaried individuals. Lenders use it as a verification document before approving a personal loan.

Salary slips are used to assess:

Monthly take-home salary

Employment status and employer details

Detailed salary components

Income consistency

Salary slips that reflect a stable income are perceived as low risk and boost an applicant's credit profile.

How bank statements influence personal loan approval