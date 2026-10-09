How personal loans work without collateral
Unsecured loans offer convenient access to funds without requiring collateral, making personal loans useful for eligible borrowers who do not want to pledge an asset
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
When you need funds for a planned expense or financial emergency, pledging an asset may not always be practical. Unsecured loans provide an alternative by allowing eligible borrowers to access funds without offering property, gold or other assets as collateral. A personal loan is one of the most common examples.
What are unsecured loans?
Unsecured loans are loans that do not require the borrower to pledge an asset as security. Instead, the bank or financial institution assesses the borrower's creditworthiness, income, employment profile, existing liabilities and repayment history before approving the loan.
Because there is no collateral to recover if the borrower defaults, the lender takes greater credit risk. This can influence the applicable personal loan interest rate, which may vary between borrowers.
How does a personal loan work without collateral?
The process is generally straightforward:
- Application: the borrower applies online or through a branch and provides the required information and documents.
- Eligibility assessment: the lender evaluates income, employment, credit history and existing obligations.
- Credit assessment: the applicant's credit profile helps determine whether the loan can be approved and at what rate.
- Offer and agreement: eligible applicants receive the loan amount, interest rate, tenure and applicable charges.
- Disbursal: after completing the required formalities, the approved amount is transferred to the borrower's bank account.
- Repayment: the borrower repays the loan through scheduled emis over the agreed tenure.
Since the loan is unsecured, timely repayment is particularly important for maintaining a healthy credit profile.
What determines the personal loan interest rate?
The personal loan interest rate is not necessarily the same for every applicant. Factors that can influence the rate include:
- Credit score and repayment history
- Monthly income and employment stability
- Existing loans and other financial obligations
- Loan amount and repayment tenure
- Internal lending policies and risk assessment
A stronger credit profile may improve the chances of receiving more favourable terms, although approval and pricing remain subject to the lender's assessment.
Advantages of borrowing without collateral
The main benefit of unsecured loans is that you do not have to put an asset at risk. Other potential advantages include:
|Feature
|Benefit
|No collateral
|No property or other asset needs to be pledged
|Flexible usage
|Funds can generally be used for permitted personal expenses
|Faster application
|Digital processes can simplify documentation
|Predictable repayment
|Fixed emis can make budgeting easier
|Wide availability
|Personal loans are offered by many banks and financial institutions
However, convenient access should not be confused with inexpensive borrowing. Interest and other charges can add significantly to the total repayment amount.
What should you check before taking an unsecured loan?
Before accepting an offer, compare the complete cost rather than focusing only on the advertised rate. Check:
- Interest rate and annualised cost
- Processing and documentation charges
- EMI and total interest payable
- Prepayment or foreclosure conditions
- Late-payment and penal charges
- Loan tenure and repayment schedule
Using a personal loan EMI calculator can help you estimate monthly payments and compare different loan amounts and tenures.
A digital personal loan option from IDFC FIRST bank
IDFC FIRST Bank's FIRSTmoney personal loan is a digital borrowing option that does not require collateral. The bank currently advertises interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a. (~0.83% p.m), with eligible customers able to access loans of up to ₹15 lakh and tenures of up to 60 months. Applicable rates, fees and eligibility depend on the individual offer.
Conclusion
Unsecured loans offer convenient access to funds without requiring collateral, making personal loans useful for eligible borrowers who do not want to pledge an asset. However, the personal loan interest rate and associated charges determine the actual cost. Comparing the complete loan terms can help you borrow responsibly and choose an offer suited to your repayment capacity.
FAQs
1. Are personal loans unsecured loans?
Yes. Personal loans are generally unsecured, meaning they do not require collateral.
2. Why can unsecured loans have higher interest rates?
The lender assumes greater risk because there is no pledged asset to secure the borrowing.
3. Does my credit score affect the interest rate?
It can. Credit history and repayment behaviour are among the factors lenders may consider.
4. Can I use an unsecured personal loan for any purpose?
Personal loans are generally flexible, but permitted usage depends on the lender's terms.
5. Should I compare interest rates before applying?
Yes. Compare the rate, fees, tenure, EMI and total repayment cost before selecting a loan.