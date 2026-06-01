How lifestyle inflation is driving personal loan demand among urban Indians
Lifestyle inflation reflects growth and ambition. The changing financial priorities in urban India embrace personal loans
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Earning more doesn’t necessarily translate into higher savings. A rising number of Indians in the urban areas are living paycheque-to-paycheque. The higher cost of goods and services, coupled with the rising aspirations, has led to inflated budgets. To accommodate growing desires, most urban Indians are turning to digital credit options. Hence, EMIs have moved beyond filling necessary financial gaps like home or education to meeting aspirational wants as well.
What lifestyle inflation looks like in urban India
Lifestyle inflation starts gradually and becomes a part of everyday life. They contribute to the following spending patterns in urban India:
- Blurred lines between comfort and necessity
Premium gadgets, dining out, paid services, and entertainment were once considered optional. They have now become an essential for daily living for many urban Indians.
- Experience-led spending
Besides the essential expenses, experiences for an enriched lifestyle are getting popular. People are more open to spending on travel and hobbies to improve their mental well-being and for a more fulfilled life experience.
- Easy credit availability fills the gap
Options like FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank with 100% digital process and disbursal in just 10 minutes make borrowing more convenient for all kinds of needs.
- EMIs are part of regular financial planning
With increased expenses and investment in hefty assets, EMIs have become a natural part of the budget, rather than a rare addition.
- Small lifecycle of essential products
Most products we use today, like smartphones, laptops, appliances, televisions, etc., tend to upgrade more frequently than they used to. This adds to big-ticket costs, necessitating borrowing.
Why are higher earnings not translating into bigger savings
Earning more should make saving easier, but the reality of urban Indians looks different. The gap comes down to these shifts:
- Higher expenses on essentials
Rent, groceries, transport, and utilities have become significantly more expensive over time. Thus, a large share of monthly income is consumed, leaving a low disposable income and savings.
- Income growth disappears in upgrading lifestyle
Salary hikes or business income often get absorbed into upgraded living standards. The result is higher spending, which compromises saving capacity.
- Reduced disposable income due to debt
Existing EMIs on the purchase of products and services, even if small, accumulate to form debt. This leaves less room for saving consistently. Using a personal loan EMI calculator helps make smarter and more informed decisions when taking a new loan.
- Emergency funds are taking a backseat
As spending expands with income growth, building dedicated savings for unexpected needs often gets delayed. This makes people vulnerable to seeking credit for sudden expenses.
- Subscription-based spending adds up
OTT platforms have become the new norm for entertainment, including subscription to gym memberships, food-delivery plans, and app-based services. They may seem affordable individually but may increase fixed monthly outflow significantly.
Why are personal loans sought as a solution?
Personal loans serve as a practical option for funding various personal financial needs due to benefits such as:
- Quick access to funds
Unlike traditional borrowing, applying for a personal loan online includes simple eligibility criteria with no documentation. For example, a FIRSTmoney personal loan is available in as little as 10 minutes.
- Flexible repayment
You enjoy the flexibility to break your large expense into manageable monthly payments. Lenders typically let you choose between a tenure range of 9 to 60 months. Foreclosure is easy and comes at zero foreclosure charges.
- Convenient management
You can track your repayment progress through the lender’s portal or app. Tools like a personal loan EMI calculator also help with planning your repayment efficiently.
- Prevent disruption of long-term savings
Using an online personal loan for hefty expenses protects your savings and prevents you from draining your investments in desperation.
- Higher loan offerings
You can borrow a loan amount of up to ₹15 lakhs with FIRSTmoney smart personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank. Multiple on-demand loans are also an option, where you can avail funds from the approved loan offer, without reapplying from scratch.
Final words
Lifestyle inflation reflects growth and ambition. The changing financial priorities in urban India embrace personal loans. This doesn’t cause issues so long as the expenses don’t overshoot and lead to financial burden. Thus, making practical borrowing decisions is crucial. Balancing your lifestyle aspirations with your income realistically helps you enjoy the finer things without compromising your financial situation.