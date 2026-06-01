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How lifestyle inflation is driving personal loan demand among urban Indians

Earning more doesn’t necessarily translate into higher savings. A rising number of Indians in the urban areas are living paycheque-to-paycheque. The higher cost of goods and services, coupled with the rising aspirations, has led to inflated budgets. To accommodate growing desires, most urban Indians are turning to digital credit options. Hence, EMIs have moved beyond filling necessary financial gaps like home or education to meeting aspirational wants as well.

What lifestyle inflation looks like in urban India

Lifestyle inflation starts gradually and becomes a part of everyday life. They contribute to the following spending patterns in urban India:

Blurred lines between comfort and necessity

Premium gadgets, dining out, paid services, and entertainment were once considered optional. They have now become an essential for daily living for many urban Indians.

Experience-led spending

Besides the essential expenses, experiences for an enriched lifestyle are getting popular. People are more open to spending on travel and hobbies to improve their mental well-being and for a more fulfilled life experience.

Easy credit availability fills the gap

Options like FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank with 100% digital process and disbursal in just 10 minutes make borrowing more convenient for all kinds of needs.

EMIs are part of regular financial planning

With increased expenses and investment in hefty assets, EMIs have become a natural part of the budget, rather than a rare addition.