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How Insured Value is Calculated for Your Car and What Affects It

IDV is worked out by applying depreciation to the manufacturer’s listed selling price of the vehicle. The rate of depreciation mainly depends on how old the car is.

When you take car insurance , IDV becomes an important part of the coverage. It is not based on the original purchase price, but on the car’s present value after accounting for depreciation and usage.

IDV, or Insured Declared Value, is the current market value of your car as assessed by the insurer. It is the maximum amount that may be paid if the vehicle is stolen or damaged beyond repair.

IDV is one of the key terms you come across when buying or renewing a car insurance policy. It affects both the premium you pay and the amount you may receive if the vehicle is stolen or damaged beyond repair. Having a basic understanding of IDV makes it easier to go through your policy and reduces confusion if you ever need to raise a claim.

What Factors Affect IDV?

IDV is not based on age alone. A few other factors also come into play, like:

Make and model: Some cars tend to retain value better over time.

Some cars tend to retain value better over time. City of registration: Prices can differ depending on where the car is registered.

Prices can differ depending on where the car is registered. Fuel type: Petrol, diesel, or electric cars may be valued differently.

Taken together, these factors help arrive at a reasonable estimate of what your car is worth right now.

Why Does IDV Matter?

IDV has a direct impact on both the premium and the insurance coverage. Here is why it matters:

A higher IDV usually means a higher premium, but also a higher possible claim amount.

A lower IDV reduces the premium, but limits how much you may receive in case of total loss.

IDV becomes relevant when your policy includes coverage for your own vehicle, such as with comprehensive car insurance. In such cases, IDV helps determine the maximum amount that may be payable if the car is stolen or damaged beyond repair.

Can You Change the IDV?

At the time of buying or renewing your policy, you may have some flexibility to adjust the IDV within a certain range. This depends on the insurer and the terms of the policy.

However, setting it too high or too low may not always work well. It can affect both the premium and the outcome if you raise a claim.

Things to Keep in Mind About IDV

Before finalising your policy, it is important to keep a few basic points in mind:

IDV reduces every year as the car gets older

It is mainly considered in cases of total loss or theft

Add-ons do not directly change the IDV

The final claim amount depends on the policy terms and conditions

Conclusion

IDV is an important part of your car insurance policy because it sets the upper limit on what may be paid in case of a major loss. It reflects the current value of your car, not what you originally paid for it, and changes over time.

Knowing how IDV is worked out and what influences it helps you see how your car’s value changes over time. It also gives you a clearer idea of how coverage and payouts are linked within the policy.