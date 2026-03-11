ETV Bharat / advertorial

Hearing Aid Maintenance & Care Tips: How to Make Your Device Last Longer

Taking care of hearing aids every day helps them work well, feel comfortable, and last longer. Simple cleaning, safe storage, and regular checks reduce the chance of sudden breakdowns or costly repairs. But when basic maintenance is ignored, users often face frequent repairs, sound distortion, or early replacement.

This article explains simple hearing aid care habits and how an online hearing test can help you track changes in your hearing.

Clean Your Hearing Aids Daily to Prevent Internal Damage

A quick daily clean helps prevent dust, skin oils, and tiny particles from entering openings and seams. Wipe the outer shell with a dry, soft cloth after removal, then use the supplied brush to gently clear the openings. Avoid water, spirit, or household cleaners, as residue may affect delicate parts.

Control Moisture Exposure at All Times

Humidity, sweat, and sudden exposure to water can gradually damage hearing aids, especially in warm, rainy weather. Remove devices before bathing, swimming, or applying hair products. If you sweat heavily, gently wipe the aids during the day and again at night.

Using a drying box or drying pouch overnight can help remove trapped moisture and support stable performance, especially in humid seasons.

Manage Earwax Buildup to Maintain Sound Quality

Earwax can block the sound outlet or microphone and make your hearing aids seem weak or muffled. Check the tip of the aid every night for wax and clean it gently with the brush or tool provided by your clinic. Replace wax guards or filters as advised. If you notice very heavy wax, ask your ear specialist about safe wax removal.

Store Hearing Aids Properly When Not in Use