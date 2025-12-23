ETV Bharat / advertorial

Health Insurance for NRIs: Coverage Options and Tax Benefits Explained

To many NRIs, India remains much more than a homeland; family, heritage, and responsibilities seem to stay rooted here. Many NRIs living abroad prefer to maintain some form of medical coverage in India for their loved ones or as protection for themselves on visits. With increasing healthcare costs and uncertainty, getting informed about health insurance for NRIs becomes important in times like these.

Why NRIs Should Consider Health Insurance in India?

Even if you already have health coverage in your country of residence, it may not always apply to treatments taken in India. This gap often becomes a real concern during extended stays, family visits, or sudden medical emergencies when you’d naturally prefer receiving care back home. In addition, many NRIs continue to support parents or dependents in India, making domestic health insurance an essential layer of financial protection for their families.





Recognising these needs, Indian insurers have developed health insurance plans specifically oriented towards NRIs. These policies are designed not only to cover medical expenses in India but also to simplify the experience for people living abroad. From flexible premium payment options to fully digitised claim processes, the overall journey of getting insured and using that insurance when needed has become far more convenient, transparent and NRI-friendly.

Types of Health Insurance Plans Available for NRIs

Let's look at the major types of health insurance policies available for NRIs in India:

Individual Health Insurance Plans

These policies are designed for a single policyholder and cover all medical expenses arising out of hospitalisation, surgery, and treatment. They are ideal for those who frequently travel to India and would like to be covered during their stay.

Family Floater Plans

The family floater health insurance policy is ideal for those who wish to cover their immediate family members under a single policy in which the sum insured is shared among the covered members, hence making it affordable and manageable.

Senior Citizen Health Plans

Many NRIs buy these plans for their parents staying in India. The policy plans generally give higher coverage for age-related ailments and also provide regular health check-ups and protection against critical illnesses.

Top-up and Super Top-up Plans

In the case of a basic plan, the top-up plan extends the cover, with coverage available at a lower premium. It is particularly good for NRIs who might have partial international cover, but are looking to extend it further in India.