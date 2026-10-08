Gold Loan Per Gram: What Really Determines Your Borrowing Amount
The amount you can borrow against your gold depends on more than its weight.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Gold purity, eligible weight, valuation and the applicable LTV limit all influence your gold loan per gram and the total amount you may receive.
When you search for the gold loan per gram, it is easy to assume there is one standard amount you can borrow for every gram of gold. In practice, that number can vary because lenders assess more than weight alone.
Your gold’s purity, eligible net weight, applicable valuation rate, and Loan-to-Value (LTV) limit together determine how much you may be able to borrow. The interest rate, tenure and repayment terms then determine what that borrowing will ultimately cost you.
If you are trying to understand how the Gold Loan per gram works, these factors are important to consider. Knowing how they work together can help you estimate your borrowing amount more realistically before you pledge your gold.
What does gold loan per gram mean?
Gold loan per gram refers to the approximate amount you may be able to borrow against each eligible gram of gold.
It is not the same as the market price of one gram of gold. The market price tells you what the gold may be worth, while the gold loan per gram indicates how much of that value may be available as a loan after applying the lender’s valuation method and LTV limit.
For example, suppose your eligible gold is valued at Rs. 6,000 per gram and an LTV of 80% applies. The estimated loan value would be:
Rs. 6,000 × 80% = Rs. 4,800 per gram
This is only an illustration. Your actual amount can differ because the valuation depends on the purity, eligible weight, applicable gold price and LTV slab.
Why does gold purity change your loan value?
The number of grams alone does not tell you how much you may be able to borrow. You also need to consider how much pure gold those grams contain.
For example, 22-karat gold contains about 91.6% pure gold, while 18-karat gold contains 75% pure gold. This means two ornaments with the same weight can have different assessed values if their purity levels are different.
Bajaj Finance accepts eligible gold jewellery and ornaments between 18 and 22 karat. Eligible gold coins can have purity of up to 24 karat, subject to applicable terms.
|Gold purity
|Pure gold content
|Common use
|18K
|75%
|Jewellery and ornaments
|22K
|91.6%
|Jewellery and ornaments
|24K
|99.9%
|Coins and bars
So, when you estimate your gold loan per gram, you should always consider the purity of the gold you plan to pledge.
Does the total weight of your jewellery count?
When you pledge jewellery, the entire weight of the ornament may not be treated as gold weight. Stones, beads, enamel and other non-gold parts are excluded from the eligible gold weight used for valuation.
Imagine that your necklace weighs 20 grams. If part of that weight comes from stones or other materials, the lender will consider the eligible net gold content rather than simply multiplying 20 grams by the applicable gold rate.
This is why you should not estimate your loan amount only by looking at your jewellery’s total weight.
Quick tip: If your jewellery has stones or decorative elements, the eligible weight used for your loan calculation may be lower than its total weight.
How is the gold value used for a loan calculated?
The value used for a gold loan is based on a defined valuation process rather than the price you originally paid for the jewellery.
The key factors include:
- Purity: Your gold’s karat value determines the proportion of pure gold.
- Eligible weight: Only the net eligible gold content is considered.
- Applicable gold price: The lender uses its stated benchmark for valuation.
- LTV: The applicable limit determines how much of the assessed value can be offered as a loan.
For Bajaj Finance, the gold valuation considers the lower of the previous day’s closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange.
This means the amount you see online based on a general market gold price may not exactly match the final value used during your loan assessment.
How does LTV affect your gold loan per gram?
LTV, or Loan-to-Value, tells you what portion of the assessed gold value can be provided as a loan.
Under the applicable framework, the maximum LTV varies by the loan amount:
|Loan amount
|Maximum LTV
|Up to Rs. 2.5 lakh
|85%
|More than Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh
|80%
|More than Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 2 crore
|75%
For example, if your eligible gold is assessed at Rs. 2 lakh and the applicable LTV is 85%, the maximum loan based on that value would be:
Rs. 2,00,000 × 85% = Rs. 1,70,000
This shows why your gold loan per gram cannot be treated as one fixed rate. The applicable LTV depends on your overall loan amount and the relevant rules.
Can you calculate the loan amount per gram yourself?
You can make a simple estimate.
A basic approach is:
Estimated loan amount per gram = Applicable gold value per gram × applicable LTV
Then:
Estimated total loan amount = Estimated loan amount per gram × eligible gold weight
For example, assume you have:
- Eligible gold weight = 20 grams
- Assessed gold value = Rs. 6,000 per gram
- Applicable LTV = 80%
The estimated value of your gold would be:
20 × Rs. 6,000 = Rs. 1,20,000
Applying 80% LTV:
Rs. 1,20,000 × 80% = Rs. 96,000
This gives you a simple way to understand the calculation. Your actual loan amount can vary after the lender assesses your gold’s purity, net gold weight and applicable valuation.
How can a gold loan calculator help you?
Doing the calculation manually can give you a rough idea, but a calculator can make it easier to compare different borrowing scenarios.
If you are checking the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan per gram, you can use the gold loan calculator to explore different loan amounts, interest rates and tenures.
You can use the calculator to compare:
- Different gold weights
- Different purity levels
- Different loan amounts
- Different interest rates
- Different repayment periods
This can help you see how changing one factor may affect your borrowing amount and repayment plan. The result is an estimate, so your final loan terms may differ after the actual gold assessment and eligibility checks.
Does the gold loan per gram affect your interest cost?
The per-gram loan value tells you how much you may be able to borrow against your gold. It does not tell you the total cost of borrowing.
Your interest cost depends on factors such as your loan amount, applicable gold loan interest rate, tenure and repayment structure. Bajaj Finance offers gold loan interest rates starting at just 9.50% per annum, subject to applicable terms.
So, when you compare gold loan options, do not look at the amount available per gram alone. You should also check the interest rate, applicable charges and repayment terms.
What can change the amount you can borrow?
Your estimated gold loan per gram can change because of several factors.
Gold price
Gold prices can move with market conditions. Since the assessed gold value is linked to an applicable benchmark, changes in gold prices can affect your potential loan value.
Gold purity
Higher-purity gold contains more pure gold for the same weight. This can affect its assessed value.
Eligible gold weight
Only the eligible net gold weight is considered. Stones and other non-gold components do not add to the collateral value.
LTV limit
The applicable LTV determines how much of your assessed gold value can be offered as a loan.
Loan terms
Your loan amount, interest rate, tenure and repayment option affect your overall borrowing cost, even though they do not translate into a fixed per-gram price.
What should you check before pledging your gold?
Before you decide how much gold to pledge, look beyond the headline per-gram amount.
First, check the purity and eligible weight of your gold. Then consider how your lender values the gold and which LTV limit applies to the loan amount you need.
You should also check the applicable gold loan interest rate and charges. A larger loan may give you more funds upfront, but it can also increase the total interest you pay.
Finally, use a calculator to test different loan amounts and repayment periods. This gives you a clearer picture of both the amount you may receive and the amount you may need to repay.
How should you assess your gold loan per gram?
There is no single per-gram loan value that applies to every borrower or every gold item. Your potential borrowing amount depends on your gold’s purity, eligible net weight, applicable valuation rate and LTV limit, while the interest rate, tenure and charges determine the overall cost of borrowing.
A better approach is to understand how your gold will be assessed first, then use a gold loan calculator to estimate the amount you may be eligible for and compare it with what you need. This gives you a more realistic basis for borrowing than relying only on the current market price of gold.