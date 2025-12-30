ETV Bharat / advertorial

Foods That Help Fight Hair Fall and Promote Healthy Growth

Hair fall can be caused by many factors-stress, hormones, genetics-but one of the most common and overlooked reasons is poor nutrition. What you eat directly impacts how your hair grows, how strong it is, and how long it stays on your head.

If your diet is missing key nutrients, even the best shampoos and oils won't make much of a difference. The good news? A few simple food choices can go a long way in reducing hair fall and promoting healthy, long-term growth.

Why Nutrition Matters for Hair

Hair is made up of a protein called keratin. To build and maintain strong strands, your body needs a steady supply of nutrients. And because hair is considered a non-essential function (unlike your heart or brain), the body only sends nutrients its way after all other critical systems are taken care of.

This means that even small deficiencies can show up as hair problems, often long before you notice any other symptoms.

Protein-Rich Foods for Hair Strength

Since hair is mostly protein, getting enough of it daily is key.

Include these in your meals:

Eggs – Packed with protein and biotin, a key hair nutrient

Paneer, tofu, or chicken – Easy-to-digest sources of high-quality protein

Lentils and dals – A plant-based option that also offers iron and zinc

Greek yogurt – Offers both protein and probiotics for gut support

Without enough protein, your hair may grow slowly, feel weak, or fall out more easily.

Iron and Zinc-Rich Foods to Boost Follicle Health

Iron helps carry oxygen to your hair follicles. Low iron = low oxygen = poor hair growth. Zinc, on the other hand, supports repair and oil production in the scalp.