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Flexible prepayment on personal loans: How much can you really save?

Prepayment can help reduce the outstanding principal on a personal loan before the scheduled tenure ends. By reducing the amount on which interest is calculated, borrowers may lower their overall interest outgo. However, the actual savings depend on factors such as the amount prepaid, when the prepayment is made, the applicable interest rate and any charges. Understanding these factors can help you assess whether prepaying an unsecured loan is financially worthwhile.

What does prepayment mean for a personal loan?

Prepayment involves paying part of the outstanding loan amount before the scheduled repayment date. Unlike full foreclosure, where the entire outstanding amount is repaid and the loan is closed, prepayment reduces the principal while the loan continues.

The exact rules can vary by bank and loan product. Some may allow part-prepayment only after a specified period, while others may impose limits or applicable charges.

Before making a prepayment, check:

Minimum amount permitted

Minimum number of EMIs required

Applicable prepayment charges

Whether the EMI or tenure changes afterwards

Any other conditions specified in the loan agreement

How can prepayment reduce your interest cost?

Interest on a personal loan is generally calculated based on the outstanding principal. When you reduce that principal through prepayment, future interest will be calculated on a lower balance.

The potential savings depend heavily on when you make the prepayment. A larger prepayment made earlier in the tenure can potentially reduce future interest for a longer period than the same amount paid much later.

For example, if you have surplus funds available early in the loan tenure, using part of them to reduce the outstanding principal may lower the interest payable over the remaining period.

How much can you actually save?