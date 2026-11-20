Festive Rituals Left You Drained? Here's How to Recharge
If your body is asking for a break, here are a few simple ways to feel fresh and active again
Published : November 20, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Diwali cleaning, shopping, travelling, long commutes, and hosting parties can keep you on your toes. Add family visits and late-night celebrations to the list, and it is easy to feel tired by the end of it all.
If your body is asking for a break, here are a few simple ways to feel fresh and active again.
1. Get Back to a Regular Sleep Routine
Late-night parties and family gatherings can disturb your sleep. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Put your phone away before bed and give your body enough time to rest. A good night's sleep can help you feel fresh the next morning.
2. Drink Enough Water
Busy days can make you forget to drink water. Travelling, shopping, and running around for guests can leave you feeling tired. Keep a water bottle close and take small sips through the day. You can also have coconut water, lemon water, or fresh fruit to add more fluids to your day.
3. Eat Fresh and Balanced Meals
After days of sweets, fried snacks, and party food, your body needs regular, balanced meals. Add fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich foods to your plate. Try not to skip meals, even when you have a busy day.
For an easy breakfast, try high protein oats with milk, nuts, and fresh fruit. It is a simple way to add protein and fibre to your morning meal.
4. Take Short Breaks During the Day
You do not have to finish every task at once. If you have been cleaning, cooking, travelling, or working for long hours, take a short break. Sit down, stretch your body, or simply relax for a few minutes. Give yourself some time before moving on to the next task.
5. Get Moving, But Take It Slow
After days of eating out and sitting for long hours, you may want to get back to being active. Start with a short walk, some light stretches, or easy yoga. You do not need to jump into a heavy workout right away. Let your body get used to movement again.
6. Make Time for Healthy Snacks
Festive snacks may have been a big part of your day, but now is a good time to bring back simple food choices. Keep fruits, nuts, curd, and other healthy snacks handy.
You can also eat high protein muesli as an evening snack with milk or curd. It is an easy way to add protein to your daily meals without spending too much time in the kitchen, especially when you're too tired.
7. Give Yourself Some Quiet Time
From meeting guests to visiting family and attending parties, the festive season can keep you busy all day. Now, take some time for yourself. Read a book, listen to music, sit in your garden, or do something you enjoy. Even a little quiet time can help you feel more relaxed.
Final Word
The festive rush is finally over, so take a breather. Get back to your regular meals, catch up on sleep, and don't push yourself too hard. Take a walk, relax a little, and give yourself a few days to get back into your usual routine.