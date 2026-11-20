ETV Bharat / advertorial

Festive Rituals Left You Drained? Here's How to Recharge

Image ( Healthkart )

By Advertorial Team 3 Min Read

Diwali cleaning, shopping, travelling, long commutes, and hosting parties can keep you on your toes. Add family visits and late-night celebrations to the list, and it is easy to feel tired by the end of it all.

If your body is asking for a break, here are a few simple ways to feel fresh and active again.

1. Get Back to a Regular Sleep Routine Late-night parties and family gatherings can disturb your sleep. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Put your phone away before bed and give your body enough time to rest. A good night's sleep can help you feel fresh the next morning. 2. Drink Enough Water Busy days can make you forget to drink water. Travelling, shopping, and running around for guests can leave you feeling tired. Keep a water bottle close and take small sips through the day. You can also have coconut water, lemon water, or fresh fruit to add more fluids to your day. 3. Eat Fresh and Balanced Meals After days of sweets, fried snacks, and party food, your body needs regular, balanced meals. Add fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich foods to your plate. Try not to skip meals, even when you have a busy day. For an easy breakfast, try high protein oats with milk, nuts, and fresh fruit. It is a simple way to add protein and fibre to your morning meal. 4. Take Short Breaks During the Day