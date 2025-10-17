ETV Bharat / advertorial

Festive Gifting Guide: Premium Smartwatches Under ₹4,000

The festive season is all about celebration. And what better way to show love than with a gift that’s equal parts stylish, smart, and meaningful? This year, ditch the cliches and pick something that truly vibes with today’s lifestyle: a premium smartwatch. It’s the ultimate gift for fitness buffs, go-getters, and even those who simply love flaunting tech that looks good.

Here’s the real win: you don’t need to burn a hole in your pocket to gift something premium. We’ve rounded up some of the best smartwatches that make perfect festive gifts. Whether you’re shopping during a smart watch sale or browsing smart watches online, here’s everything you need to know before you wrap one up.

Why Smartwatches Make Perfect Festive Gifts?

Gifting a smartwatch today goes beyond utility; it’s a statement of care and connection. It says, I see your lifestyle, your hustle, and your goals, and I want to make them easier. Whether it’s for a friend who’s always on the move, a sibling who’s diving into fitness, or even for yourself, watches blend purpose with personality. You’re not just gifting a gadget; you’re gifting motivation, mindfulness, and style in one sleek box.

Every festive season, boAt comes with exclusive smart watch sales and jaw-dropping discounts, making it the best time to grab a gift that’s meaningful yet affordable. Let’s take a look at some of their exclusive tech pieces and offers:

boAt Chrome Endeavour

If you’re looking for a new smart watch that feels like a personal coach, the boAt Chrome Endeavour is the one to pick. This watch is built for those who believe fitness isn’t just about numbers; it’s about growth. The standout feature here is its AI Coach, which feels more like having an intelligent trainer on your wrist than a tracker.

The Intelligent AI Training Coach adjusts guidance based on your lifestyle, helping you find balance between workouts and recovery. The AI-powered morning and evening summaries give you bite-sized wellness insights, helping you start and end your day with purpose. And auto-activity detection ensures you never miss tracking your progress.

Visually, it’s got that signature boAt swagger: sleek, bold, and durable. The 1.96” AMOLED display pops with colour, making everything from health stats to turn-by-turn navigation look crisp.

Available during the ongoing smart watch sale on boAt’s official website, it sits just under ₹4,000, making it an absolute steal for the features it packs.

boAt Chrome Horizon