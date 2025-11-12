ETV Bharat / advertorial

Comparing First-Party and Third-Party Car Insurance Coverage

When you start exploring third-party car insurance and comprehensive plans, you need to understand what kind of protection you are actually buying. Both types of motor insurance serve different purposes and must be chosen wisely.

While one safeguards you and your car, the other protects you from third-party liabilities in case of any mishap. Knowing the distinction helps you choose the right plan for your budget and vehicle type.

What is First Party Car Insurance?

First-party car insurance is all about protecting you, the policyholder and your insured car. This coverage includes damages caused by accidents, theft, fire or natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. It can also cover the policyholder in case of injury through a personal accident add-on.

When you buy car insurance, comprehensive plans usually include both first-party and third-party car insurance benefits, offering wider coverage. For instance, if your car gets damaged in a collision, your insurer helps pay for repairs or replacements under the own-damage section of the policy.