Comparing First-Party and Third-Party Car Insurance Coverage

Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
When you start exploring third-party car insurance and comprehensive plans, you need to understand what kind of protection you are actually buying. Both types of motor insurance serve different purposes and must be chosen wisely.
While one safeguards you and your car, the other protects you from third-party liabilities in case of any mishap. Knowing the distinction helps you choose the right plan for your budget and vehicle type.
What is First Party Car Insurance?
First-party car insurance is all about protecting you, the policyholder and your insured car. This coverage includes damages caused by accidents, theft, fire or natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. It can also cover the policyholder in case of injury through a personal accident add-on.
When you buy car insurance, comprehensive plans usually include both first-party and third-party car insurance benefits, offering wider coverage. For instance, if your car gets damaged in a collision, your insurer helps pay for repairs or replacements under the own-damage section of the policy.
What is Third Party Insurance?
Third-party car insurance protects you against legal and financial liabilities if your vehicle causes injury or property damage to someone else. It is a mandatory requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act in India and forms the basic level of protection every car owner must have.
For example, if your car accidentally collides with another vehicle, your insurer compensates the affected person for their loss. However, this policy does not cover your own car’s damages. It only takes care of the other party’s claim.
Key Differences Between First-Party and Third-Party Insurance?
|Aspect
|First-Party Car Insurance
|Third-Party Car Insurance
|Coverage
|Covers damages to your own car from accidents, fire or natural calamities
|Covers damages or injuries caused to another person or their property
|Premium
|Higher, as it offers broader coverage
|Lower, since it provides only liability coverage
|Legal Requirement
|Optional, but recommended for better protection
|Mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act
|Claim Benefit
|You receive compensation for better protection
|The affected third party receives compensation for their loss or injury
|Best For
|New, high-value or regularly used vehicles
|It is mandatory for all vehicles, and is sufficient for older vehicles or those with limited usage.
Which One Should You Choose?
The choice between first-party and third-party coverage largely depends on your car’s age, value and how frequently you drive. If your vehicle is new, financed, or you rely on it for your daily commute, opting for first-party (comprehensive) coverage is the smart move. It safeguards your car from accidental damage, theft, and natural disasters, and saves you from paying hefty repair bills.
But if you own an older car with limited usage, sticking to third-party car insurance might be sufficient. It keeps you legally compliant and covers liabilities in case you cause damage to someone else’s property or vehicle.
