Common Bike Insurance Claim Rejection Reasons in India
Published : March 2, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Published : March 2, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
New Delhi [India]: You may be riding your bike with peace of mind, believing your bike insurance will cover damages after an accident, until the claim unexpectedly gets rejected. This is more common than riders realise, as claims often get denied when policyholders unintentionally overlook key policy rules or requirements.
Anyone who wants to stay protected and avoid last-minute surprises needs to understand why bike insurance claims get rejected. This guide simplifies the picture by highlighting common mistakes and their solutions, and helping riders secure their financial safety. Keep reading for a detailed insight.
Why Do Bike Insurance Claims Get Rejected?
Filing a bike insurance claim in India should ideally be a smooth process. However, riders have their claims rejected due to a lack of awareness about key responsibilities or failure to fulfil policy conditions.
Hence, it is essential to understand why an insurer rejects and ensure full compliance from the inception of the policy:
● Misrepresentation or Inaccurate Information
Inaccurate personal, vehicle-related, or accident-related information provided by the policyholder is one of the major reasons insurers reject claims.
Any minor discrepancy between the actual and reported facts will serve as grounds for rejection, as the insurer needs transparent disclosure to determine the risk. Therefore, it is always safe to maintain genuine, transparent communication, ultimately leading to easier, faster claim settlements.
● Fraud or False Claims
Insurance companies strictly verify fraud or false claims. Any misstated facts about the rider, sequence of accidents, or pre-existing damages are easily detected upon inspection. Fraudulent intent is one of the primary reasons insurers reject claims straightaway.
Forged bills, exaggerating damage, and staging an accident come under the ambit of insurance fraud. This affects your future policy options and premium costs. Therefore, you need to disclose everything to your insurer honestly to get a legitimate claim with proper evidence.
● Exclusions Under Policy or Lack of Add-ons
Many claims are rejected simply because the claimed damage is not covered under the policy. For instance, a third-party policy will never cover own-damage repairs, even if the bike is severely damaged.
Even typical bike insurance plans may not cover accessories, engine damage, or consumables unless suitable add-ons are purchased. Claiming for something excluded under the terms and conditions results in automatic rejection.
● Driving Without a Valid License or Other Legal Violations
The insurer will not accept the claim, without exception, if the rider does not have a valid driving licence on the date of the accident. This also covers underage riding, licence expiry, or learners driving without supervision.
Other legal breaches that void claim eligibility include drunk riding, stunt riding, street racing, or riding in restricted zones. Insurance companies strictly enforce law-based exclusions to maintain road safety discipline.
● Unauthorised or Illegal Modifications
Non-disclosure of bike modifications can also result in claim rejection, as they alter the risk profile and premium determination. Engine modifications, structural changes, and aftermarket accessories are to be reported to the insurance company at the earliest.
Undisclosed changes are treated as non-transparent, and the insurer questions the authenticity of the claim. Keep your insurer informed about the enhancements and ensure you are rightfully covered for the enhanced components.
● Using a Private Bike for Commercial or Unapproved Purposes
Private two-wheeler insurance coverage does not include commercial activities such as delivery work, paid rides, or business travel. Riding the bike on these grounds puts it at greater risk, which the standard policy is not designed to cover.
Therefore, any accident that occurs on these grounds will not be approved for a claim. For such a category of usage, there are dedicated commercial vehicle policies. Misuse of the vehicle's purpose is considered a policy violation.
● Wrong NCB, Policy Lapse, or Documentation Issues
Another common issue is the incorrect declaration of No Claim Bonus (NCB). NCB in bike insurance is a reward offered by insurers for claim-free years, allowing you to receive a premium discount. However, if you wrongly declare a higher NCB than what you are eligible for, the insurer may treat it as misrepresentation.
Similarly, a lapsed policy provides no cover, even if the accident occurred one day after the policy expired. Missing RC, PUC, bills, or FIR (if required) documents may also lead to rejection. Keeping the documents correct and up to date ensures smoother approval.
● Late Reporting, or Failure to Inform the Insurer
Every insurance provider has a time frame for reporting an accident or loss. Failure to notify the insurer within that time is thus a valid reason for repudiation. Delayed reporting of incidents provides ample time for deterioration or manipulation of evidence, leading the insurer to question the authenticity of the claim.
Immediate intimation helps conduct inspections on time and makes processing easier. Always report your insurance company before commencing repairs. Timely communication is one of the most crucial elements behind the smooth operation of claim settlement.
● Transferring Ownership of a Bike
If you own a used two-wheeler, make sure to transfer the ownership as well as the insurance policy from the previous owner to your name as soon as possible.
Bike insurance plays a crucial role in financially protecting you against accidental damage and third-party liabilities. Thus, when the insurance remains in the previous owner’s name, the policy becomes invalid for your claims.
As a result, you will not be able to receive any compensation for damages in the event of accidents.
● Faulty or Poorly Maintained Vehicle
Insurers can also reject claims if the bike has worn-out brakes, damaged tyres, or leaking components due to poor maintenance. This is because overlooking mechanical issues in bikes tends to increase the risk of accidents, and the insurer expects the vehicle to be less roadworthy.
Therefore, you need to have your bike serviced regularly to ensure its long-term efficiency and avoid unnecessary disputes during claim settlement.
Understanding the key reasons insurer rejects claims helps every rider avoid costly surprises and ensures smoother claim approval. Most rejections arise from errors, delays, missing documents, or policy violations, all of which can be prevented with timely action and honest disclosure.
Compliance, maintaining your bike, and keeping your policy details updated are simple practices that help you stay on the safe side and get quick approvals while filing for claims.