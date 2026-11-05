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Booking for Women on redBus: Looking Beyond the Discount

When most people hear about a special booking option for women, they think of one thing first: the discount. And yes, there are exclusive deals.

But for many women, the price is not the main question when booking a bus. The bigger questions are about the bus itself. Who else is travelling? Where will they be sitting? Is the boarding point safe at night? Does the bus have a toilet on a nine-hour route?

The Booking for Women option on redBus is built around these questions. Here is what it offers beyond the deal.

Women Are a Growing Share of Bus Travellers

Women now make up a large part of intercity bus travel in India. According to the redBus Pink Report released in March 2026, the number of women bus travellers grew by 136% between 2019 and 2025.

Their share of all bus passengers went up from 23% to 33% in the same period. Nearly two in five trips taken by women were solo trips, and most of these travellers were young women from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

The same report showed what women look at before booking. Close to half said they prefer buses rated highly by other women. One in three checks how many women have already booked seats on the bus.

Seeing Who Else Is on the Bus

When a passenger selects the Booking for Women option, the search results change. The screen shows the number of women already booked on each bus.

On the seat layout, passengers can also see which seats near them women have taken. This helps a woman travelling alone choose a seat next to another woman or in a part of the bus where other women are seated.

Some operators offer pink seats. On these buses, once a woman books a seat, the seat next to her is kept for women only.

Buses Preferred by Women

Ratings from other passengers are useful. Ratings from other women are often more useful for a woman deciding which bus to take.

The women's booking option highlights buses that women prefer. This is based on their past experience with the operator, including comfort, behaviour of the staff and how safe they felt on the trip.

Small Details That Matter on Long Trips