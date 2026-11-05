Booking for Women on redBus: Looking Beyond the Discount
The Booking for Women option on redBus is built around these questions
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
When most people hear about a special booking option for women, they think of one thing first: the discount. And yes, there are exclusive deals.
But for many women, the price is not the main question when booking a bus. The bigger questions are about the bus itself. Who else is travelling? Where will they be sitting? Is the boarding point safe at night? Does the bus have a toilet on a nine-hour route?
The Booking for Women option on redBus is built around these questions. Here is what it offers beyond the deal.
Women Are a Growing Share of Bus Travellers
Women now make up a large part of intercity bus travel in India. According to the redBus Pink Report released in March 2026, the number of women bus travellers grew by 136% between 2019 and 2025.
Their share of all bus passengers went up from 23% to 33% in the same period. Nearly two in five trips taken by women were solo trips, and most of these travellers were young women from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.
The same report showed what women look at before booking. Close to half said they prefer buses rated highly by other women. One in three checks how many women have already booked seats on the bus.
Seeing Who Else Is on the Bus
When a passenger selects the Booking for Women option, the search results change. The screen shows the number of women already booked on each bus.
On the seat layout, passengers can also see which seats near them women have taken. This helps a woman travelling alone choose a seat next to another woman or in a part of the bus where other women are seated.
Some operators offer pink seats. On these buses, once a woman books a seat, the seat next to her is kept for women only.
Buses Preferred by Women
Ratings from other passengers are useful. Ratings from other women are often more useful for a woman deciding which bus to take.
The women's booking option highlights buses that women prefer. This is based on their past experience with the operator, including comfort, behaviour of the staff and how safe they felt on the trip.
Small Details That Matter on Long Trips
On long routes, the availability of a toilet on the bus can change how a woman plans her journey. Many women cut down on drinking water during long trips because roadside stops are often not clean or safe.
The Booking for Women mode lets passengers filter buses that have a toilet on board. It is a small filter, but it can make a real difference on an overnight route.
Help When Something Goes Wrong
Women travellers who book through this option get access to priority helplines. If there is a problem with the bus, the staff, or a fellow passenger, women can reach support faster.
Track My Bus adds to the experience. On buses where it is available, a woman can add a family member's phone number while booking. That person gets the bus number and a live tracking link about 30 minutes before departure and can follow the bus on a map through the journey.
Government Buses Are Part of the Picture Too
Many women prefer state-run buses for their fixed schedules and familiar crews. Women can book these through redBus as well, including services run by APSRTC.
Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti scheme already gives eligible women free travel on selected APSRTC services within the state. For trips not covered under the scheme, such as non-stop and interstate services, women still need a ticket. Booking these online lets them pick a seat in advance and see the same details about the bus.
The Deal Is Still There
The discount has not gone anywhere. Women travellers can find exclusive offers through the Booking for Women option, and they can use these along with other platform offers where allowed.
The point is that the offer is only one part of it. A cheaper ticket on the wrong bus does not help much. The right bus, at a fair price, does.
Choosing with More Information
For years, women travelling alone by bus had to depend on luck or on calling someone who had taken the same bus before. Now, information on the screen can replace much of that guesswork.
For anyone making an online bus booking for a woman in the family or for herself, it is worth switching on this option before picking a bus. The few extra seconds can lead to a better seat, a better bus and a calmer journey.