Best Stock Market Course for free in India
Learn trading and investing with top institutes like GTF, NSE Academy, Rachana Ranade, BSE Institute, and IFMC.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Learning the stock market no longer requires expensive programs or classroom training. India now has several platforms that offer high-quality stock market education for free. These resources teach everything from chart reading and demand–supply concepts to long-term investing and risk management. Among these, GTF’s Trading in the Zone (TIZ) stands out as one of the most popular learning paths. Below is a detailed look at the best free stock market courses available today.
Trading in the Zone - Elementary By GTF
GTF, founded by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, has quickly become one of India’s fastest-growing trading communities. Their premium “Trading in the Zone” program is famous for its structured demand–supply theory, but GTF also provides a valuable free version of TIZ for beginners.
The free Trading in the Zone - Elementary course introduces traders to the basics of market psychology, price action, and institutional footprints. GTF has 35,000+ active traders from their full program and 5 lakh+ learners who have accessed the TIZ Elementary content. These numbers reflect its popularity among new traders.
The free lessons focus on identifying high-probability demand and supply zones, understanding market structure through price action, and developing discipline. GTF presents charts in a beginner-friendly format and explains how institutions move the market. This helps new traders learn how to avoid emotional decisions and trade with clear rules. For anyone starting their journey, the free TIZ content provides structured fundamentals at no cost. Additionally, you will receive a course completion certificate upon completion.
Zerodha Varsity
Zerodha Varsity is one of the most trusted free stock market learning platforms in India. Built by Zerodha, the country’s largest retail broker, Varsity serves as a complete textbook for financial markets. It covers equities, technical analysis, derivatives, fundamental analysis, options strategies, and risk management.
Each chapter is written in a simple format, with examples and illustrations that help beginners understand complex topics. Varsity also includes quizzes after every module, allowing learners to test their understanding. The platform is completely free and regularly updated by market experts. Whether you want to learn long-term investing or intraday trading, Varsity offers a structured approach suitable for all skill levels.
BSE Institute Certificate Programs
BSE Institute offers certified programs designed for individuals looking to understand the mechanics of the financial markets. The curriculum covers topics like equity trading, technical analysis, and financial instruments. Backed by the Bombay Stock Exchange’s legacy, these programs provide credible, industry-relevant training for both students and working professionals.
Rachana Ranade Academy – Basics of Stock Market
CA Rachana Ranade’s academy focuses on improving financial literacy in India. Her “Basics of Stock Market” course simplifies complex concepts, making it easy for newcomers to understand how markets function. The self-paced, well-structured course helps learners gain confidence in analyzing stocks and building investment portfolios.
IFMC Institute – Stock Market Training
IFMC Institute provides a wide range of stock market courses from beginner to advanced levels. Their modules cover technical analysis, fundamental research, derivatives, and risk management. The institute is known for its practical approach, bilingual teaching (English and Hindi), and focus on developing real trading skills rather than just theory.
Conclusion
India offers a wide range of free stock market courses, but GTF’s free TIZ content stands out for its focus on psychology and institutional price action. Zerodha Varsity, BSE Institute, NSE study material, and educational YouTube channels all provide structured, beginner-friendly lessons that require no investment. With so many options available, anyone can begin learning the stock market from home. The key is to stay consistent, practice regularly, and combine theoretical knowledge with chart-based experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which is the best free stock market course for beginners in India?
GTF’s free Trading in the Zone (TIZ) course is one of the best options because it teaches psychology, demand–supply concepts, and institutional footprints in a structured way. Zerodha Varsity is another excellent all-round learning platform.
Is GTF’s TIZ free course enough to start trading?
Yes, the free TIZ content covers the basics of market structure, psychology, and price action. However, beginners should also practice on charts, study risk management, and explore additional free resources like Varsity and NSE modules.
Do Zerodha Varsity and NSE offer certificates for their free courses?
The learning content is completely free, but certificates may require completing paid exams or programs. For knowledge only, the free modules are enough.