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Best Senior Citizen Travel Insurance India: Age Limits, PED Cover and Premiums

Senior citizens love to travel with their partner, family and friends in their retirement years. However, concerns about unexpected medical emergencies, trip cancellations, baggage loss, or other travel-related risks can make travelling stressful for senior citizens.

This is why most senior citizens prefer to purchase the best travel insurance in India, designed specifically for senior citizens. However, with multiple plans available, it is important to compare factors such as age limits, coverage for pre-existing diseases and premiums before making a decision.

Understanding Senior Citizen Travel Insurance

Senior citizen travel insurance is a specialised type of travel plan that offers coverage to individuals over 70 years of age.

It provides financial protection against unforeseen events that may occur during a trip, with coverage tailored to the needs of older travellers. With the plan in place, older adults travel with greater confidence without worrying about financial burden.

Key Features To Look for in Senior Citizen Travel Insurance

Since older travellers are more likely to require medical assistance during a trip, it is important to evaluate the senior citizen travel insurance policy features carefully. Here are some of the key aspects to consider before purchasing a plan: