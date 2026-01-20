ETV Bharat / advertorial

Best Insurance for Luxury Cars

The best insurance policy for your luxury car is generally a comprehensive car insurance policy. This is paired with different add-ons like zero depreciation, followed by return to invoice, etc. Luxury cars are seen to come with significant maintenance and repair costs. This makes getting a wide range of coverage important for the car, as minor damages can be expensive to repair.

Different trusted insurers like ACKO, along with several others, offer suitable plans for high-end cars. Therefore, keep reading to find the right insurance provider for a luxury car.

Why Claim Settlement Ratios (CSRs) Matter When Choosing Insurance for a Luxury Car?

A key factor in determining whether an insurance policy is feasible enough to help you in times of need is the claim settlement ratio (CSR) of the provider. It reflects the percentage of claims successfully settled out of total claims received. This offers a clear benchmark of trust through transparency and operational efficiency. Hence, selecting an insurer with a track record of quickly resolving claims becomes crucial for luxury cars.

So let us look at the overview of the four prominent insurers' recent CSR performance:

Insurers CSR 2023–24 CSR 2024–25 CSR 2025–26 (Q1) ACKO General Insurance 99.06% 99.19% 99.39% HDFC ERGO General Insurance 91.54% 92.70% 91.79% ICICI Lombard General Insurance 87.53% 87.20% 85.65% Go Digit General Insurance Limited 94.32% 94.50% 94.75% IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Co. Ltd. 94.09% 93.99% 95.27% Tata-AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. 100.00% 89.74% 92.73%

ACKO tops the list with consistently strong results exceeding 99%. This shows the trust of insurers in its digital-first approach to processing claims. The data also highlights the steady performance of other insurers while ACKO leads the chart.

HDFC ERGO has managed to maintain a steady level of performance, which amounts to approximately 92%, representing reasonably stable service. Likewise, ICICI Lombard is a gigantic player in motor insurance. Customers who want to find a larger garage network of luxury cars prefer it.

Moreover, Go Digit keeps a consistent range throughout all three cycles, indicating service consistency and performance focused on customers. Furthermore, IFFCO-TOKIO also maintained a consistent claim settlement ratio over the given period.

In the meantime, Tata AIG maintains a decent reputation backed by industry experience despite occasional variations.

How do Premium Services Features Differ Across Top Luxury Car Insurers?

Luxury car insurance also needs to deliver touchpoints of premium service that match the value of the vehicle being insured. These include must-have add-ons, followed by smooth claim workflows, then digital tools, together with tailor-made support systems.

Furthermore, owners of high-value cars expect minimal inconvenience as well as maximum coverage flexibility. This makes the service differentiation just as important as the price of the policy itself.

So, here is a comparison of service parameters across four insurers:

Parameter ACKO Motor Insurance HDFC ERGO ICICI Lombard Go Digit Motor Insurance IFFCO-TOKIO Motor Insurance Tata-AIG Motor Insurance Digital-First Experience High (App-based) Moderate Moderate High Moderate Moderate Zero Depreciation Available Available Available Available Available Available Claim Process Paperless / Instant with Pick-up and Drop-off Facility Semi-Digital Semi-Digital App-based with pickup Semi-Digital Traditional / Digital USP / Feature Instant claim settlement for minor repairs Overnight Repair Large Network Customisable add-ons Strong dealer tie-ups Global assistance coverage

ACKO is noted to offer the following benefits: