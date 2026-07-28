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ArtMutual Fund SIP Calculator Explained: How Monthly Investments Grow Over Time

Investing through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is one of the most effective ways to build long-term wealth. A SIP Calculator helps investors estimate how their monthly investments can grow over time, making financial planning easier and more accurate. Whether you're saving for retirement, your child's education, or another financial goal, this tool provides a quick estimate of your future investment value.

What is a SIP Calculator?

A SIP Calculator is an online financial tool that estimates the future value of your monthly mutual fund investments. It requires three simple inputs:

Monthly SIP amount

Investment tenure

Expected annual rate of return

Based on these values, the calculator estimates your total investment, expected returns, and final corpus. While actual returns depend on market performance, a SIP calculator provides a reliable estimate that helps investors plan with confidence.

What is a Mutual Fund SIP Calculator?

A Mutual Fund SIP Calculator is specifically designed for investors who invest in mutual funds through SIPs. Since mutual funds are market-linked investments, returns cannot be guaranteed. However, by entering an expected annual return, investors can understand how their monthly contributions may grow over time.

For example:

Monthly SIP Duration Expected Return Estimated Corpus ₹5,000 10 Years 12% ₹11.6 Lakhs ₹10,000 20 Years 12% ₹99 Lakhs ₹20,000 25 Years 12% ₹3.8 Crores

The above figures are indicative and actual returns may vary.

How Does a SIP Calculator Work?

A SIP Calculator uses the future value formula for recurring investments. It considers your monthly contribution, expected rate of return, and investment period to estimate the maturity amount.