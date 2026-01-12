ETV Bharat / advertorial

ACKO vs HDFC ERGO Car Insurance - Which One Should I Choose?

Choosing the right car insurance can feel confusing, especially if you're unsure about coverage types, premium factors, and which add-ons you actually need. When comparing insurers like ACKO and HDFC ERGO, the goal is to understand how they differ in pricing, coverage, claims, and overall service experience.

This article breaks down these differences in a simple and detailed way, helping you decide which insurer aligns better with your driving habits, budget, and service expectations.

Overview of ACKO and HDFC ERGO

The following table shows a clear comparison between ACKO vs HDFC ERGO to understand how both insurers perform in real-world scenarios:

Parameter/ Indicator ACKO HDFC ERGO Business Model Scalable and differentiated business model Joint venture between HDFC & ERGO No Claim Bonus (NCB) Up to 50% Up to 50% Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR) for FY2024-25 99.19% 92.70%

Pricing and Premium Analysis of ACKO and HDFC ERGO

Insurance companies decide the premium amount based on the car model, make, engine capacity (cc), city of registration, age, and chosen coverage. Here is a table showing the base rates offered by ACKO and HDFC ERGO for better comparison:

Insurer Starting Premium (Private Car, 1-Year Third-Party Cover) ACKO ₹2,094 HDFC ERGO ₹2,094

So what does this comparison mean?

It means that car owners who want the most basic and third-party, legally compliant insurance will find both ACKO and HDFC ERGO to be suitable. This is because they are both offering ₹2,094 as the starting price.

Differences are noticeable when moving beyond basic cover. ACKO’s pricing structure, supported by a direct-to-customer model, often results in lower overall premiums even for comprehensive policies with preferred add-on covers.

Comparing Coverage and Add-Ons for ACKO and HDFC ERGO

Both ACKO and HDFC ERGO provide popular add-ons with their comprehensive and third-party insurance policies. Here is a comparative table for both companies regarding the coverage and add-ons offered:

Add-On ACKO HDFC ERGO Zero Depreciation Yes, usually for newer cars. Yes, promoted for new cars. Engine Protection Yes, covers engine/gearbox damage from water ingress/hydrostatic lock. Yes, specific engine and gearbox wording; claim guidance in policy wordings. Roadside Assistance Yes, emergency/outstation assistance is available as an add-on. Yes, 24/7 emergency assistance, towing, fuel, and on-spot repairs. Return to Invoice / NCB Protect / Consumables Offered (packaged and standalone options). Offered with flexible limits and documented examples.

ACKO‍ ‌‌​‍​‌‍​‍car insurance plans simplify add-ons by offering a digital, price-competitive format that works excellent for simple requirements. Whereas HDFC ERGO offers you wider, more detailed add-on options and official policy wordings that are more appropriate for customised needs.

Claims Experience of ACKO and HDFC ERGO

Having a clear idea of the claim settlement ratio of your chosen insurance provider is crucial. It indicates your chances of getting a claim approved when you apply. Here is a comprehensive insight into the claims experience for ACKO and HDFC ERGO:

ACKO

ACKO’s claim settlement ratio for FY2024-25 was 99.19%, indicating a high probability of claims getting settled. Even in the first quarter of FY2025-26, the company maintained a high CSR of 99.39%. ACKO also has a large network of over 4000 garages across the country offering cashless repairs.