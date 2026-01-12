ACKO vs HDFC ERGO Car Insurance - Which One Should I Choose?
ACKO vs HDFC ERGO: A Detailed Car Insurance Comparison
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST|
Updated : January 12, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Choosing the right car insurance can feel confusing, especially if you're unsure about coverage types, premium factors, and which add-ons you actually need. When comparing insurers like ACKO and HDFC ERGO, the goal is to understand how they differ in pricing, coverage, claims, and overall service experience.
This article breaks down these differences in a simple and detailed way, helping you decide which insurer aligns better with your driving habits, budget, and service expectations.
Overview of ACKO and HDFC ERGO
The following table shows a clear comparison between ACKO vs HDFC ERGO to understand how both insurers perform in real-world scenarios:
|Parameter/ Indicator
|ACKO
|HDFC ERGO
|Business Model
|Scalable and differentiated business model
|Joint venture between HDFC & ERGO
|No Claim Bonus (NCB)
|Up to 50%
|Up to 50%
|Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR) for FY2024-25
|99.19%
|92.70%
Pricing and Premium Analysis of ACKO and HDFC ERGO
Insurance companies decide the premium amount based on the car model, make, engine capacity (cc), city of registration, age, and chosen coverage. Here is a table showing the base rates offered by ACKO and HDFC ERGO for better comparison:
|Insurer
|Starting Premium (Private Car, 1-Year Third-Party Cover)
|ACKO
|₹2,094
|HDFC ERGO
|₹2,094
So what does this comparison mean?
It means that car owners who want the most basic and third-party, legally compliant insurance will find both ACKO and HDFC ERGO to be suitable. This is because they are both offering ₹2,094 as the starting price.
Differences are noticeable when moving beyond basic cover. ACKO’s pricing structure, supported by a direct-to-customer model, often results in lower overall premiums even for comprehensive policies with preferred add-on covers.
Comparing Coverage and Add-Ons for ACKO and HDFC ERGO
Both ACKO and HDFC ERGO provide popular add-ons with their comprehensive and third-party insurance policies. Here is a comparative table for both companies regarding the coverage and add-ons offered:
|Add-On
|ACKO
|HDFC ERGO
|Zero Depreciation
|Yes, usually for newer cars.
|Yes, promoted for new cars.
|Engine Protection
|Yes, covers engine/gearbox damage from water ingress/hydrostatic lock.
|Yes, specific engine and gearbox wording; claim guidance in policy wordings.
|Roadside Assistance
|Yes, emergency/outstation assistance is available as an add-on.
|Yes, 24/7 emergency assistance, towing, fuel, and on-spot repairs.
|Return to Invoice / NCB Protect / Consumables
|Offered (packaged and standalone options).
|Offered with flexible limits and documented examples.
ACKO car insurance plans simplify add-ons by offering a digital, price-competitive format that works excellent for simple requirements. Whereas HDFC ERGO offers you wider, more detailed add-on options and official policy wordings that are more appropriate for customised needs.
Claims Experience of ACKO and HDFC ERGO
Having a clear idea of the claim settlement ratio of your chosen insurance provider is crucial. It indicates your chances of getting a claim approved when you apply. Here is a comprehensive insight into the claims experience for ACKO and HDFC ERGO:
- ACKO
ACKO’s claim settlement ratio for FY2024-25 was 99.19%, indicating a high probability of claims getting settled. Even in the first quarter of FY2025-26, the company maintained a high CSR of 99.39%. ACKO also has a large network of over 4000 garages across the country offering cashless repairs.
- HDFC ERGO
HDFC Ergo had a claim settlement ratio of 92.70% in FY 2024-25. In the first quarter of FY2025-26, the company maintained a CSR of 91.79%. Moreover, the company has a decent network of garages for repairs.
- Comparison
Based on the claims experience of both companies, it is evident that ACKO’s strength lies in speed and efficiency for straightforward claims. On the contrary, HDFC ERGO processes claims across a broader portfolio using its existing network and scale.
Customer Support and Digital Experience of ACKO and HDFC ERGO
Every car insurance policyholder values the digital experience they get from their insurance providers.
In this context, ACKO is widely regarded as a digital-first insurance provider. Its mobile app and online platforms have a user-friendly interface, enabling smooth claim filing and renewal. Consequently, HDFC ERGO offers hybrid customer support to its car insurance policyholders through physical branches and the ‘here’ app.
For customers looking for a seamless, fully digital experience across the entire car insurance journey, from purchasing policies to filing claims, ACKO offers a more streamlined and time-efficient service model compared to traditional hybrid insurers.
ACKO or HDFC ERGO - Which one should you choose?
ACKO offers affordable premiums, faster digital services, a fully online experience, and a hassle-free claims process. It is ideal for those who value speed and efficiency. In comparison, HDFC ERGO is a good fit for those who rely on in-person services and require more customised coverage arrangements.
Reference Links:
https://www.acko.com/about-us/
https://www.acko.com/car-insurance/
https://m.economictimes.com/wealth/insure/health-insurance/how-well-does-health-insurer-settle-claims-latest-irdai-incurred-claim-ratio-of-general-health-insurance-companies-in-india/amp_articleshow/116630796.cms
https://m.economictimes.com/wealth/insure/health-insurance/latest-claim-settlement-ratio-of-health-and-general-insurance-companies-released-by-irda-in-2025/amp_articleshow/118836990.cms
https://www.hdfcergo.com/documents/hdfc_ergo-csr_policy.pdf
https://www.policybazaar.com/insurance-companies/hdfc-ergo-car-insurance/cashless-garages/
https://www.hdfcergo.com/motor-insurance
https://www.hdfcergo.com/car-insurance
https://www.acko.com/car-insurance/zero-depreciation/
http://cko-cms.ackoassets.com/Car_Insurance_Add_ons_ab6a5139d3.pdf
https://www.acko.com/ebooks/car-insurance-addons/
https://www.hdfcergo.com/car-insurance/zero-depreciation-car-insurance
https://www.hdfcergo.com/car-insurance/engine-protection-cover
https://www.hdfcergo.com/car-insurance/emergency-assistance-cover
https://www.hdfcergo.com/blogs/car-insurance/add-on-covers-for-your-car-insurance-policy
https://m.economictimes.com/wealth/insure/health-and-general-insurance-claim-settlement-5-fastest-and-5-slowest-insurers-to-settle-claims-within-3-months/amp_articleshow/120999125.cms
https://www.acko.com/car-insurance/claim-settlement-ratio/
https://www.hdfcergo.com/docs/default-source/default-document-library/se-intimation---17th-agm-notice-and-annual-report_signed-.pdf
https://www.insurancedekho.com/car-insurance/companies/acko/customer-care-in-india
https://www.hdfcergo.com/
|Content Checklist:
|Version 2.0
|Level 1
|Copyscape Premium Verification
|100% Passed
|Grammarly Premium Score
|100
|Readability Score
|55.7
|Primary Keyword Usage
|NA
|Secondary Keyword Usage
|NA
|Highest Word Density
|And – 3.94%
|Data/Statistics Validation Date
|09/12/2025
|Level 2
|YOAST SEO Plugin Analysis
|4 Green, 2 Orange
|Call-to-action Tone Integration
|NA
|LSI Keyword Usage
|Incorporated
|Level 3
|Google Featured Snippet Optimisation
|NA
|Content Camouflaging
|NA
|Voice Search Optimisation
|NA
|Generic Text Filtration
|Done
|Content Shelf-life
|12 Months+