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7 Reasons Why Personal Loans from NBFCs Are Becoming More Popular Than Bank Loans

A hospital bill lands without warning. A shopkeeper needs stock money before the festive rush and has three days to arrange it. In moments like these, how fast the money arrives matters more than which signboard is on the building.

For decades the answer was simple: go to a bank. That is no longer automatic. The bank vs NBFC question now gets a different answer from a lot of borrowers, and not because standards have slipped. RBI's Scale-Based Regulation and its Digital Lending Directions have pulled non-bank lenders into a tighter, more transparent framework than they have ever operated under. For someone already servicing a gold loan, or a business owner who needs cash by Friday, that combination of oversight and speed is the draw.

1. Credit Assessment That Looks Beyond One Number

Banks tend to work with hard cut-offs. One missed payment from four years ago can trigger an automatic no. NBFCs generally read more of the file. A healthy CIBIL score still helps, but the larger non-bank lenders also weigh bank statement behaviour, cash flow consistency and other data alongside it. That matters most for the self-employed trader and the first-time borrower — creditworthy people who do not fit a salary-slip template.

2. Days Shortened to Hours

When money is needed urgently, turnaround time is the product. Most NBFCs have rebuilt their front end around paperless onboarding, video KYC and automated bank verification. An eligible applicant can have an instant personal loan approved and disbursed within hours rather than waiting out several branch-level approvals. Cutting manual paperwork out of the chain is what closes that gap.

3. Pricing You Can See Before Signing

Non-bank lenders are often assumed to be uniformly expensive. That assumption is dated. Every regulated lender must hand over a Key Fact Statement before the loan is executed, setting out the Annual Percentage Rate, processing charges and penal fees in one place. Risk-based pricing then does the rest: the personal loan interest rate offered reflects the individual profile, so a borrower with steady cash flow and a clean repayment record is quoted accordingly rather than being slotted into a flat rate.

4. Paperwork Reduced to a Few Taps

Digging out three years of tax filings is where a lot of applications quietly die. Aadhaar-based authentication, digital consent and direct parsing of bank statements have removed most of that step. What makes an easy personal loan easy is not a lower bar, but a shorter one — the verification still happens, it simply happens electronically. First-time borrowers benefit most.

5. Repayment Built Around How Income Arrives