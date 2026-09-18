7 Reasons Why Personal Loans from NBFCs Are Becoming More Popular Than Bank Loans
The bank vs NBFC question now gets a different answer from a lot of borrowers, and not because standards have slipped
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
A hospital bill lands without warning. A shopkeeper needs stock money before the festive rush and has three days to arrange it. In moments like these, how fast the money arrives matters more than which signboard is on the building.
For decades the answer was simple: go to a bank. That is no longer automatic. The bank vs NBFC question now gets a different answer from a lot of borrowers, and not because standards have slipped. RBI's Scale-Based Regulation and its Digital Lending Directions have pulled non-bank lenders into a tighter, more transparent framework than they have ever operated under. For someone already servicing a gold loan, or a business owner who needs cash by Friday, that combination of oversight and speed is the draw.
1. Credit Assessment That Looks Beyond One Number
Banks tend to work with hard cut-offs. One missed payment from four years ago can trigger an automatic no. NBFCs generally read more of the file. A healthy CIBIL score still helps, but the larger non-bank lenders also weigh bank statement behaviour, cash flow consistency and other data alongside it. That matters most for the self-employed trader and the first-time borrower — creditworthy people who do not fit a salary-slip template.
2. Days Shortened to Hours
When money is needed urgently, turnaround time is the product. Most NBFCs have rebuilt their front end around paperless onboarding, video KYC and automated bank verification. An eligible applicant can have an instant personal loan approved and disbursed within hours rather than waiting out several branch-level approvals. Cutting manual paperwork out of the chain is what closes that gap.
3. Pricing You Can See Before Signing
Non-bank lenders are often assumed to be uniformly expensive. That assumption is dated. Every regulated lender must hand over a Key Fact Statement before the loan is executed, setting out the Annual Percentage Rate, processing charges and penal fees in one place. Risk-based pricing then does the rest: the personal loan interest rate offered reflects the individual profile, so a borrower with steady cash flow and a clean repayment record is quoted accordingly rather than being slotted into a flat rate.
4. Paperwork Reduced to a Few Taps
Digging out three years of tax filings is where a lot of applications quietly die. Aadhaar-based authentication, digital consent and direct parsing of bank statements have removed most of that step. What makes an easy personal loan easy is not a lower bar, but a shorter one — the verification still happens, it simply happens electronically. First-time borrowers benefit most.
5. Repayment Built Around How Income Arrives
Bank EMI schedules assume the first of the month and a fixed salary. Plenty of borrowers do not live that way — a trader earns in seasonal bursts, a contractor gets paid when a project closes. An NBFC personal loan is usually more accommodating here: tenures can be chosen rather than assigned, payment dates can be aligned to when money actually comes in, and part-prepayment is generally allowed without a punishing charge.
6. Regulated More Tightly Than the Reputation Suggests
The idea that non-bank lenders sit outside serious supervision is out of date. Under Scale-Based Regulation, RBI sorts NBFCs into four layers — base, middle, upper and top — with obligations rising at each level. Companies in the upper layer face the strictest requirements, including capital adequacy norms, board-level governance standards and mandatory stock exchange listing. The largest NBFCs also have to hold a liquidity buffer against short-term outflows. Supervision is real; the difference lies in service model, not in oversight.
7. Existing Relationships That Open Doors
Many Indian households already deal with a specialised lender for asset-backed credit — a gold loan, a two-wheeler loan. Those relationships carry information. A borrower who has taken and repaid gold loans has a verified track record sitting with that lender, so pre-approved or faster-sanctioned unsecured credit often follows: the hardest part of underwriting is already done.
Snapshot: Commercial Banks vs. NBFCs
|Financial Dimension
|Commercial Banks
|Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
|Processing Speed
|Several business days to weeks
|Minutes to 24–48 hours
|Credit Assessment
|Rigid numerical cut-offs
|Multi-parametric risk modelling
|Documentation
|Extensive physical records
|Paperless e-KYC and digital validation
|Product Customization
|Standardized loan structures
|Flexible tenures and tailored EMI plans
|Regulatory Framework
|RBI supervised
|RBI supervised (Scale-Based Framework)
Choosing a Lender Worth Trusting
Rates get compared. Track record often does not, and it should. Muthoot Finance sits in RBI's upper layer of NBFCs, the tier subject to the heaviest regulatory requirements, and is the only gold loan NBFC on that list. Behind that classification is a branch network reaching deep into smaller towns, terms set out in writing, and a counter with a person at it when something needs sorting out. For customers who already hold a gold loan there, it is a logical place to start.
A Short Checklist Before Applying
- -Read the Key Fact Statement. Processing fees and foreclosure terms live there, and they decide the real cost.
- -Check the credit report first. Errors are common, and disputing one takes time that a loan application does not allow.
- -Match the tenure to income. A comfortable EMI beats a short tenure every time.
- -Confirm the registration. RBI publishes the list of registered NBFCs on its website. If a lender is not on it, that is the end of the conversation.
The shift toward non-bank lending is not a fashion. It is what happens when speed, transparency and flexibility improve together, under supervision that has grown stricter rather than looser. Read the terms, size the EMI honestly, and pick an established lender.