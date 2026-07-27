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5 Best Salicylic Acid Face Washes for Oily & Acne Skin in India

If your T-zone turns shiny by noon and breakouts show up right on schedule, the problem often starts with your cleanser. A regular face wash only lifts surface dirt, but oily and acne-prone skin needs something that works inside the pore, which is exactly what a good salicylic acid face wash is built for.

Salicylic acid is an oil-soluble BHA, which means it can travel through sebum and clear out the gunk sitting inside a clogged pore, something water-soluble ingredients simply can't do. This makes it one of the most dependable actives for blackheads, whiteheads, and recurring pimples, especially in India's heat and humidity, where oil production runs high almost year-round.

That said, a cleanser alone won't fix everything. Pairing it with a lightweight niacinamide moisturizer helps keep oil production in check through the day without clogging pores further, so your skin stays balanced instead of swinging between greasy and dry. With that context in mind, here are five of the best salicylic acid face washes available in India right now, including some of the most talked-about options on the market.

1. Foxtale Oil & Acne Control Face Wash

Foxtale stands out because it combines pore-clearing 2% Salicylic Acid with barrier-supporting ingredients like 1% Niacinamide, Cica and Hyaluronic Acid. Unlike many acne cleansers that focus only on oil removal, this formulation is designed to cleanse effectively while maintaining hydration, making it suitable for daily use.

The salicylic acid gets to work loosening dead skin cells and unclogging pores, while niacinamide helps regulate sebum and brighten the complexion over time. Cica calms any redness or irritation, and hyaluronic acid keeps the skin barrier from drying out, which is often where salicylic acid cleansers go wrong.

The formula is 100% sulphate-free, soap-free, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested, making it gentle enough for daily morning-and-night use even on sensitive, acne-prone skin. It's a solid pick for anyone who wants visible oil control without the tight, stripped feeling that stronger acne washes tend to leave behind.

Best for: Oily, acne-prone, and combination skin looking for daily use without dryness.

2. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

Minimalist's face wash is one of the most popular budget-friendly options in the salicylic acid category. It sticks to a clean, no-frills formula built around 2% salicylic acid, keeping the pH in the ideal range for the acid to stay active on the skin. It's fragrance-free and has built a loyal following among first-time users of active ingredients who want a straightforward introduction to BHA exfoliation.

Best for: Beginners exploring salicylic acid on a budget.