Young Poles Spend Holidays At Summer Army Boot Camp

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By AFP

Published : August 5, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST

2 Min Read

Sweating and out of breath, young Poles throw grenades and practise evacuating the wounded at a training ground outside Warsaw. Instead of relaxing at the beach, they have chosen to do army drills over the summer holidays.

Nearly 10,000 men and women have volunteered for the month-long, paid "Vacation with the Army" programme, which the defence ministry launched to promote military service among young people as Poland beefs up its security.

The EU and NATO member -- which borders Belarus, Russia and Ukraine -- has been strengthening its defensive assets since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 out of fear that it could be next.

"The training includes shooting and tactics classes, field studies, and general air defence," said lieutenant Patrycja Adamska, spokeswoman for the army's 10th Car Regiment, one of the units involved in the programme.

"The recruits have an opportunity to experience the discipline of soldier life," she told AFP. The participants, most of them 18 to 20 years old, spend 27 days in a unit, after which they are awarded a rank and can continue service or become part of the reserve personnel.

Michal Piekut, a master's student in international security, was surprised by the rigour of the drills. Sporting camouflage paint and in full uniform, the 29-year-old was barely standing from the exertion.

"This is no vacation, it's intensive military training. I thought I wouldn't make it," he told AFP after dragging a heavy munition chest across many metres of sandy terrain.

"Nobody fainted yet, but the day is young," he deadpanned. Lieutenant Michal Gelej from the army recruitment office said the programme "constitutes a wonderful alternative to summer jobs", as a payout of 1,400 euros awaits those who complete it.

Goran Meredith, a 19-year-old American studies student at the University of Warsaw, said the money and summer timing allowed him to participate, otherwise he "wouldn't have time to be here". The ongoing war in Ukraine was another incentive. Piekut said he was considering a future military career: "I want to become a reserve soldier, and if need be, serve my homeland."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUMMER ARMY BOOT CAMPWARSAWYOUNG POLES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Representational image

Explained: How Proposed US Penalty On Importing Russian Crude Could Impact India

August 5, 2025 at 8:59 AM IST
Women Compete In Woodcutting Championship In France

Women Compete In Woodcutting Championship In France

August 4, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Baby elephant Pneumonia Karba Forest Division

Baby Elephant Dies Of Pneumonia In Korba Forest Division; Mother Tries To Pick Dead Calf

August 4, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
A Purr-Fect Day At The Hong Kong Cat Expo

A Purr-Fect Day At The Hong Kong Cat Expo

August 4, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.