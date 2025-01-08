Rajasthan: Youth Climbs On Car Bonnet; Driver Takes Him To Police Station

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Barmer: An altercation broke out between a youth and a driver over giving way on the road. The youth then climbed on the bonnet of the car. Meanwhile, the driver drove the car and took the youth straight to the police station. The locals were stunned seeing the scene as for them something like this happened only in films. 

Barmer Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said there was a dispute between the vehicle driver and a youth over giving way on the street in the Shastri Nagar area on Tuesday, January 7.

"After that, the youth climbed on the bonnet of the car. In the meantime, the driver started the car and came directly to the police station," added Bose. The senior police official said that the police interrogated both of them. 

"The vehicle has also been seized and the driver has been arrested for breach of peace," said Bose. The incident was caught on the CCTVs installed on the road.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH CLIMBED ON CAR BONNETDRIVER DROVE CARCAR RACED IN FILMY STYLEBARMER POLICE ACTIONYOUTH CLIMBS ON CAR BONNET

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Dense fog affects general life across North India.

WATCH: Dense Fog and Biting Cold Disrupt Travel Plans across North India

1 Min Read

Jan 8, 2025

Prayajraj Offers Culinary Delights

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayajraj Offers Culinary Delights

1 Min Read

Jan 8, 2025

Ahmedabad: Kite 'Manjha' Makers Gear Up For Makar Sankranti Festival

Ahmedabad: Kite 'Manjha' Makers Gear Up For Makar Sankranti Festival

1 Min Read

Jan 8, 2025

Madhya Pradesh: Female Leopard Trapped In Fence Rescued In Mandla

Madhya Pradesh: Female Leopard Trapped In Fence Rescued In Mandla

1 Min Read

Jan 8, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.