Rajasthan: Youth Climbs On Car Bonnet; Driver Takes Him To Police Station

Barmer: An altercation broke out between a youth and a driver over giving way on the road. The youth then climbed on the bonnet of the car. Meanwhile, the driver drove the car and took the youth straight to the police station. The locals were stunned seeing the scene as for them something like this happened only in films.

Barmer Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said there was a dispute between the vehicle driver and a youth over giving way on the street in the Shastri Nagar area on Tuesday, January 7.

"After that, the youth climbed on the bonnet of the car. In the meantime, the driver started the car and came directly to the police station," added Bose. The senior police official said that the police interrogated both of them.

"The vehicle has also been seized and the driver has been arrested for breach of peace," said Bose. The incident was caught on the CCTVs installed on the road.