Yogi Adityanath gifts silver replica of Ram Mandir to PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a silver replica of the Ram Temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. CM Yogi had instructed Surat jeweller Deepak Choksi to make many changes to the replica.

Deepak Choksi said, “We have made a replica of the Ram temple from silver. There was also a discussion with Chief Minister Yogi in this regard. He ordered the replica of the temple and gave us many suggestions.” He further stated that the replica is not only a temple, but also has a small idol of Lord Ram on it. Following these instructions, we made the replica, he said.

He said that no machinery had been used in the making of the temple replica and was completely handmade. It has been made using approximately three kilos of silver.