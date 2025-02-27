Yemenis In Sanaa Welcome Ramadan With Festive Preparations

Published : Feb 27, 2025

Sanaa (Yemen): As Yemenis prepare for the upcoming month of Ramadan, shoppers are flocking to markets in Sanaa's Old City to buy traditional essentials. However, local business owners have noted a decrease in turnout compared to previous years, reflecting the ongoing economic challenges faced by many residents.

Adnan al-Habari, a shop owner in Sanaa said, "Certainly, shoppers' turnout is less than last year. Today, on the 28th of Shaban, the turnout has decreased a little, but w thank God anyway."

Yemeni residents, like Ahmed al-Adani, are still shopping for Ramadan essentials such as samosas, muhalabiya (custard dessert), and soup. "Prices vary, and people buy according to their financial situation," said Ahmed, highlighting the impact of fluctuating costs on purchasing decisions. 

Waleed al-Sofi, marketing manager at Al-Rajawi Mall in Sanaa, noted that while many customers are buying in smaller qunatities, other are spending more based on their needs and purchasing power. Despite the economic situation, he pointed out a significant turnout for Ramadan-related products, such as lanterns, as people strive to celebrate the occasion peacefully. 

