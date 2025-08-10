Essay Contest 2025

World Yoyo Contest Kicks Off In Prague

Published : August 10, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST

Prague: The 2025 World Yoyo Contest has officially begun in Prague, bringing together some of the world's most skilled yoyo performers for a display of tricks and creativity. Over four days, around 300 competitors from across the globe will compete in five categories, showcasing a variety of styles including single and double yoyo performances, string-free techniques, and counterweighted models.

Participants have travelled from Asia, Europe, the US, and beyond to take part in the prestigious event, which is considered the pinnacle of competitive yoyoing.

American competitor Dale Tubat, 29, highlighted the unique spirit of the community, saying, "The best thing about yoyoing is for sure the community. The number of people that I've met, not just the amount but also where they come from. Yoyoing is such a global sport that it's allowed me to travel to places that I never considered before joining yoyoing. And I have a lot of friends that are international, from Asia, from Europe, the United States, everywhere." (With AFP Inputs)

