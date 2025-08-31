World Robotic Championship Kicks Off In Noida, Youths From Over 60 Countries Take Part

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi/Noida: Young innovators, policy makers and technology leaders from more than 60 countries will take part in the three-day TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 that began on Sunday at Sector 21A in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Organised by the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) in collaboration with World Robotics Organisation, the event will see winners from countries taking part in the championship. Over 22,000 youths from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway are taking part in the event.

According to Raj K Sharma, an organiser, "There will be 15 competitions among robots, including Robo Soccer, Robo Race, Bots Combat, Maze Solver, Drone Race, RC Plane, Water Rocket, Sumo Bot, Drone Soccer, FPC Drone Racing, RC Electric Car Racing, Robo Hockey. Winners will also be honoured in the closing ceremony."

This is the third time the event is being hosted in Noida, and over 40 countries took part in the previous editions in 2024 and 2024.

