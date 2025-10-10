World Mental Health Day 2025: What Is This Year's theme, What It Means

The World Mental Health Day on October 10 offers a chance to reflect on our psychological well-being, and speak candidly about mental health.

With 'Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies' as the campaign theme, the 2025 edition of this day focuses on 'the urgent need to support the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian emergencies.' The aim is to reach those affected by crises and conflicts when support matters most.

Wars, natural disasters, and any other humanitarian crises deeply impact both survivors and responders. According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, in the year 2020 alone, more than 98 million people were impacted by disasters, with many suffering serious mental health effects.

Experts say, mental strain is not only limited to those directly affected. Constant exposure to news items on conflict and tragedy can also cause anxiety or a sense of hopelessness.

Taking breaks from media, managing what content we consume, and seeking help, can make positive differences to our mental health.

Migrants, refugees, and crisis-affected people face lasting mental health challenges.

Access to care, support, and community-based help are vital to heal, rebuild, and strengthen resilience.

So, the World Mental Health Day 2025 is highlighting the importance of reaching out to the most vulnerable.