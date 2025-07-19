Thanjavur: Women Riders Wearing Helmets Rewarded With Silk Saree And Gold Coin By City Traffic Police

Thanjavur: In a bid to promote road safety, the Thanjavur City Traffic Police in Tamil Nadu rewarded 50 helmet-wearing women riders with a silk saree and a 0.5-gram gold coin each, on Friday. To add a festive touch to the occasion, the silk sarees and gold coins were handed over by a girl dressed as a goddess.

The initiative aimed at raising awareness among women riders to protect themselves while driving in the city. Rithika, a resident, appreciated the effort, saying, "To encourage the riders here who wore helmets, we were given gold coins and sarees today. They wanted to create awareness about wearing helmets. Jothi Trust was also participating in this to give us the gifts."

The event emphasised the importance of wearing helmets and encouraged others to follow suit. The program was organised by the Thanjavur City Traffic Police in partnership with a private charitable organisation. By recognising helmet-wearing riders, the police department promoted a safety-first culture on Thanjavur's roads.

