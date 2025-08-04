Women Compete In Woodcutting Championship In France

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST

Sarrebourg (France): Cutting logs into rounds with a chainsaw, splitting a log in two with an axe, women are taking up competitive woodcutting, hoping to become champions. At the 2025 Stihil Timbersports French Championships, women like Julia Barwicki and Aude Seel are proving that strength comes in many forms. 

"It makes me proud to see that I can do things that men do too," says Julia Barwicki, a 21-year-old competitive woodcutter, during a meeting in Sarrebourg (Moselle), on the sidelines of the 2025 Stihl Timbersports French Championships. Inspired by her stepfather, she is now a national champion.

Standing at just 1.58 metres, Maeva Jaffre admits that strength is not her biggest asset. She said, "I try to focus on precision. I do a lot of running, including trail running, so I work on my legs, but I never actually work on my arms. Maybe, I will start working on my arms."

For Aude Seel, it is the sense of community that draws her in. "The camaraderie, precision, endurance and physical fitness that is required, and ofcourse we are always delighted to meet up with our fellow competitors."

Event coordinator Chantal Renault Mouterde believes the growing number of female competitors is crucial. "The women still need a little more training, but they are all very motivated. And I think that now that there are more of them, it will be easier for them to train together and stay motivated," she said.

