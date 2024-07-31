Wolves, Dogs And Hikers Learn To Live Together In France

Wolves, Dogs And Hikers Learn To Live Together In France (AFP)

Montagne-De-Lure (France): Since wolves returned to the Luberon massif in southern France around ten years ago, many farmers adopted Pyrenean mountain dogs. To ensure the safety of hikers, volunteers step in and guide them through the routes and the pastures.

Gerard Humbert, the volunteer for the France Nature Environmental Association, said, "There are a few people who are really scared and... who say it's not normal. This is a hiking trail. I have to be able to get through. Yes, but the mountains don't just belong to the hikers."

Bernard Vallat and Gerard Humbert, volunteers for the France Nature Environmental Association, said the dogs do not hurt anyone.

"Stop. Wait for the dog or dogs to smell you or identify you, confirming that you are not a threat. Then let the dog gently return to the herd. And then you can calmly return to your hike. So don't worry. And don't act aggressively towards the dog out of fear or anything else, because that will be completely counterproductive," they said.

