With Bites Rare, Experts Want Sharks to Shed Scary Reputation

By AFP

Published : 2 hours ago

Florida(United States): As the northern hemisphere edges toward spring and millions flock to the beach, headlines have dubbed the southeastern US state of Florida the world's most likely place to be bitten by a shark.

They're right, but, at the same time, shark bites are exceedingly rare overall -- a fact scientists wish more people knew, especially amid declining shark populations desperately in need of conservation.

"When the sharks in the water are targeting the fishes that they normally feed on, once in a while, people get in the way and the sharks make a mistake," said Gavin Naylor, co-author of a recent report tallying last year's shark attacks.

According to data he gathered for the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File, Florida was home to a quarter of last year's shark attacks -- a scary statistic, if taken on its own. And yet that only amounts to 16 unprovoked attacks, out of 69 total worldwide -- and millions of swimmers flocking to Florida's coast each year.

Despite the long odds of a shark bite, the predators still carry an outsized reputation -- one probably not helped by their rows of razor sharp teeth, or fictional movies about killer sharks like "Jaws" and the decades-long US cable television phenomenon known as "Shark Week."

In fact, amid crashing shark populations -- there has been a 70 percent worldwide decline since 1970, according to a recent study -- what the world might need is more sharks. 

