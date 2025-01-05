Wild Elephant Rescued After Getting Trapped In Railway Barricade In Mysuru District

Mysuru: A wild elephant, trapped between the bars of a railway barricade while returning to the forest, was rescued on Sunday morning near Hosakatte in the Veerana Hosahalli forest area of Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district.

The elephant had been crossing the barricade near Arasu Hosakatte when it got stuck between the bars and was unable to move for about three hours.

Locals, upon witnessing the incident, immediately informed the forest department. Forest officials and staff quickly arrived at the scene, dislodged the barricades, and rescued the elephant with the help of a JCB machine.

Earlier, after being rescued, the elephant was radio-collared and released into the forest to track its movements. However, it continues to venture into villages repeatedly in search of food.