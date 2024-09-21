Wild Animal Sighting Creates Panic In UP's Rahimabad Village

Lucknow: A frightening encounter in Rahimabad's Mankauti village sparked panic after a resident spotted a wild animal roaming in a local garden.

Vikas Maurya, who encountered the animal while visiting the fields on Friday morning, described his terrifying experience: "I was alone when I saw the animal in Idrish's garden. Shaken, I mustered the courage to record a video on my phone before quietly retreating to alert the villagers."

A search party was formed, but the animal remained elusive. The forest department was notified, and a team conducted a thorough search. The incident has left villagers on edge, with many now avoiding solo outings.