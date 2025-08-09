World Lion Day 2025: Why Some Lionesses In Gir Give Birth to More Cubs Than Others

Junagadh: The World Lion Day on August 10 emphasises the significance of preserving lions and conservation efforts in places like Gir, Gujarat, the only forest in Asia where these lions are found.

Lionesses in Gir and other cat species give birth to varying numbers of cubs -- from one to six -- mainly due to the nature of their mating and breeding cycles. The mating period of lions lasts 6 to 8 days, during which males and females copulate multiple times a day. However, not every mating leads to fertilisation because a lioness releases eggs (female sperm) only when she reaches a certain physiological “stimulating level” during this period. This means some mating efforts do not result in pregnancy.

Several factors influence why some lionesses have large litters (five to six cubs) while others have fewer or none at all: