World Lion Day 2025: Why Some Lionesses In Gir Give Birth to More Cubs Than Others

Published : August 9, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

Junagadh: The World Lion Day on August 10 emphasises the significance of preserving lions and conservation efforts in places like Gir, Gujarat, the only forest in Asia where these lions are found. 

Lionesses in Gir and other cat species give birth to varying numbers of cubs -- from one to six -- mainly due to the nature of their mating and breeding cycles. The mating period of lions lasts 6 to 8 days, during which males and females copulate multiple times a day. However, not every mating leads to fertilisation because a lioness releases eggs (female sperm) only when she reaches a certain physiological “stimulating level” during this period. This means some mating efforts do not result in pregnancy.

Several factors influence why some lionesses have large litters (five to six cubs) while others have fewer or none at all:

  • The sperm release and ovulation in lionesses occur infrequently and only when the female is physiologically stimulated during mating. 
  • Frequent copulation increases the chances of fertilisation but does not guarantee a cub’s birth every time. 
  • The birth rate is higher in protected areas and sanctuaries like Gir and conservation centres, where environmental stress and threats are minimised. 
  • In wild or less protected areas, external factors such as environmental conditions, population density, and disturbances can reduce successful births.
  • Pregnancy lasts about 100 to 120 days, and lionesses give birth in hidden lairs to protect their cubs from predators and threats.
  • Litters typically average three cubs but can range from one to six, influenced by nutrition, health of the lioness, and genetic factors.

